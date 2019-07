A's fall to Twins in extra innings

OAKLAND — Mitch Garver hit a go-ahead single with one out in the 12th inning, sending the Twins past the Athletics 4-3 on Wednesday night.

A’s closer Blake Treinen (2-3) issued consecutive one-out walks and Byron Buxton hustled home as the Twins won for just the second time in their last six games.

Late lineup addition Jorge Polanco hit a tying solo homer in the eighth for the Twins. That marked Minnesota’s 161st homer through 85 games, tying the pre-All-Star break record set by the Yankees last year.

Treinen returned from the 10-day injured list and though manager Bob Melvin planned to use him at least once in a non-pressure situation initially, that wasn’t how it worked out in his first appearance since a shaky outing June 20, when he surrendered three earned runs to Tampa Bay without retiring a batter. Oakland needed him.

“We just want to make sure he’s healthy,” Melvin said.

Both teams missed chances in the 11th and the A’s in the 12th when Jurickson Profar was tagged out at second.

Blake Parker (1-2) worked out of trouble in each of his two innings for the win, striking out three. Taylor Rogers finished the 4-hour, 40-minute game for his 11th save.

In the 10th, the A’s challenged whether catcher Garver tagged Matt Chapman at home trying for the would-be winning run on Mark Canha’s slow chopper that third baseman Miguel Sano charged and fired home. The out call was upheld.

A’s second baseman Franklin Barreto committed consecutive errors on one play in the seventh — a fielding error when he didn’t step on the bag, then a wild throw to first — and Minnesota got a run back. Initially Barreto was credited with making a putout at second against Ehire Adrianza but the Twins challenged Adrianza was safe and the call was overturned on review, then Adrianza was caught in a rundown going for home when Byron Buxton hit a squeeze.

Ramon Laureano hit a three-run homer off Twins starter Kyle Gibson in the second to give Mike Fiers an early cushion. Oakland has homered in eight straight games.

Fiers retired the first 14 Twins batters in order before Sano’s two-out double in the fifth. The Oakland right-hander, 6-0 over his last 11 starts, settled for a no-decision after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter for the sixth time this year.

Oakland dropped to 9-2 against the AL Central this season and 61-21 dating to Aug. 23, 2016.

All-Star again

Twins right-hander Jose Berrios is headed to a second straight All-Star game after being added for next week’s Midsummer Classic in Cleveland when teammate Jake Odorizzi had to pull out because of a blister. Manager Rocco Baldelli called Berrios after breakfast Wednesday at the team hotel.

Trainer’s room

Athletics: Top prospect LHP Jesus Luzardo had another setback. He came out of his start for Triple-A Las Vegas after four innings Tuesday and an MRI exam revealed a Grade 2 lat strain on the left side. There is no timetable for his return.