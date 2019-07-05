Sonoma Raceway notes: Top drag racers about to head our way

The hot rods of the NHRA are in Epping, New Hampshire this weekend for the New England Nationals at the New England Dragway.

A look at the standings shows that Steve Torrence currently holds a 404-point lead in the Top Fuel standings over Doug Kalitta. Brittany Force is third at 420 points back, Antron Brown is fourth at 431 points back and Mike Salinas is third, 432 points behind Torrence.

Robert Hight holds a 153-point lead over legend John Force in the Funny Car standings. Tommy Johnson Jr. is third, 166 points back; Jack Beckman is fourth, 203 points back; and Ron Capps is fifth, 203 points back.

After its visit to the northeast, the NHRA’s western swing will start with the hot rods visiting the Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado for the Dodge Mile-High Nationals before heading for Wine Country.

Sonoma hot rods

The NHRA will host the Division 7 races and Sonoma Nationals in the last two weekends of July, with Division 7 hitting the drag strip from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21, followed by the pros of the Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Motorcycle and Top Fuel divisions hitting the nitro the next weekend from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

Tickets for the Nationals weekend start at $55 for a one-day pass on Friday or Saturday, and $60 for Sunday. Kids 12 and under are $25 for single-day tickets each day. A full weekend pass for adults is $135-$145 for adults and a full weekend pass for kids 12 and under is $75.

To purchase tickets, visit www.sonomaraceway.com/events/nhra-sonoma-nationals/tickets.

For more information on the Division 7 races, visit www.sonomaraceway.com/events/nhra-division-7.

Wednesday nights at the track

There were no Wednesday Night Drags this week. Bracket Drags ran on Thursday.

The Wednesday Night Drags program runs almost every Wednesday. Currently in its 31st year, it runs from March 13 through Nov. 13. Fans can race their vehicles down the quarter-mile drag strip in a controlled environment away from city streets. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with racing from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Competitors must have a driver’s license to compete, their cars must pass a technical inspection and all vehicles must have mufflers. Up to 300 cars are allowed to enter.

Running alongside the drags will be Sonoma Drift, where pros and amateurs can swing wheels to perfect their drifting techniques. Speed is secondary as competitors are judged on the style and execution of their drift through a marked course in the raceway’s paddock. Cars must pass a technical inspection before being allowed to drift.

Drifting starts at 4 p.m. Drivers pay $25 and high school students with ID can race for $15 at the gate. Spectators can watch for $10.

The next Wednesday Night Drags event is July 10.