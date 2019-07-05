Barber: A's Marcus Semien speaks with his bat in 7-2 win vs. Twins

OAKLAND — When Marcus Semien delivered the biggest hit of Thursday’s 7-2 win against the Minnesota Twins, a grand slam in the eighth inning that took the intrigue out of the result, the ball just cleared a collection of homemade signs that fans had hung in the left-field bleachers. There was a sign in honor of Matt Chapman, next to a sign for Matt Olson, next to a sign for Mark Canha, next to a sign for Khris Davis. There was even one hung in memoriam for Tyler Skaggs, the Angels pitcher who died Monday.

Everyone, it seemed, was being celebrated in left field of the Oakland Coliseum. Everyone except Marcus Semien, the A’s understated star.

The Fourth of July was Semien’s day, though. In addition to the changeup from Twins reliever Mike Morin that he crushed in the eighth, he had a home run to lead off the fifth inning off of Twins starter Jose Berrios, a 2019 All-Star. Semien’s five RBIs tied a career high, and he was the first A’s player to hit a grand slam on Independence Day since Rickey Henderson in 1991.

“You want to put up a lot of runs,” Semien said after the game. “Of course, four runs on one swing is the best way to do it.”

Until someone invents a five-run homer, Semien is exactly right.

It was an extremely flashy game from a guy who conducts himself without a lot of flash. If the power to change a baseball game is an important asset, it’s just as important that Semien shows up, day after day, win after loss after win, to play shortstop for the A’s.

He hasn’t missed a game this season. Semien currently leads Major League Baseball with 88 starts in 2019, and has started 169 straight overall, the fourth-longest streak in Oakland history. Last year, he was second on the A’s with 159 games played. In 2016, he led the team with 159 games. Only the broken wrist he suffered in 2016, an injury that required surgery, dented his dependability. Since the day he returned from that surgery, on July 6 of 2017, Semien has played in 324 of Oakland’s 330 games.

It’s hard to overstate what that means to a team. It’s why Cal Ripken Jr.’s record streak of 2,632 consecutive games resonates so much. Most of us can’t even dream of hitting a 95-mph fastball or throwing a baseball 300 feet on a straight line. But we can all relate to going to work every day. And Semien goes to work just about every day.

“If anybody’s ‘just there every day,’ it’s Marcus Semien,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “That’s one of the things he’s really proud of.”

Yes, he is.

“I love playing every day,” Semien said. “I mean, I feel good. Your body feels good, you should be out there, I think. Even when you’re not feeling great, you can do something to help the team win. Some of our best games have been when we’re not feeling great with our bodies.”

Semien’s work ethic is not lost on his teammates. Serious injuries like the 2017 fractured wrist are usually the product of bad luck, or perhaps genetics. But everyone in baseball feels the wear and tear of a 162-game season, in a sport where you rarely get back-to-back days off. Everyone feels a twinge somewhere. Everyone has scrapes or blisters. Everyone gets sick now and then. And everyone — no matter what they say out loud — looks forward to sitting out the occasional game.