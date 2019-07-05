A's deliver fireworks in 7-2 win over Twins

OAKLAND — Marcus Semien’s second big swing of the day finally gave the Oakland Athletics some breathing room in an oh-so-tight series with the AL Central-leading Twins.

Semien hit a grand slam in the eighth inning after his tying homer leading off the fifth, Chris Herrmann had a career-high four hits, and the A’s beat Minnesota 7-2 on Thursday for a winning series in a matchup of contenders.

“We had two grand slams this series,” said Semien, who followed up a slam by Herrmann on Tuesday night. “That’s the best you can do. We’ve hit a lot of home runs, but just haven’t had people on base when we do it. That’s been our struggle.”

Semien sent the first pitch from Mike Morin over the wall in left-center for his 13th homer of the year and fourth career grand slam. He matched his career high with five RBIs, also done last year, while notching his fifth two-homer game and second this season.

Wei-Chung Wang (1-0) pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings of relief for his first career win in 34 appearances over parts of three major league seasons — and it was a timely outing by the Taiwanese lefty on a day the A’s bullpen was thin after a 4-3, 12-inning loss Wednesday night.

“He earned it,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

Wang got a celebratory beer shower afterward, and it meant so much after his journey.

“This is what I’m happiest about,” he said. “Last year when I was pitching in Korea, I wasn’t sure I’d make it back here to the big leagues.”

Ehire Adrianza’s single with two outs in the top of the fifth had put Minnesota ahead after he reached on a bases-loaded catcher’s interference in the first to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

Semien’s first drive of the day gave the A’s a home run in nine straight games. Oakland went ahead on Mark Canha’s groundout four batters late.

Jose Berrios (8-5) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings with two strikeouts and three walks to lose his second straight start and third consecutive decision.

The right-hander remains winless against the A’s in four career starts.

The Twins endured their first losing road trip of 2019 at 2-4.