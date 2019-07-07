US women’s soccer team inspires another generation in Sonoma County with World Cup title march

Brad Williams was driving his sixth grade daughter to school one day seven years ago when he asked her a simple question. Of all the people in the world she wished to meet, who is number one?

Anika’s answer: Megan Rapinoe, the United States national soccer team midfielder.

The U.S. women had just won Olympic gold in London, beating Japan 2-1.

So Williams got to work, hoping to make his daughter’s dream encounter happen. He teamed with Montgomery High soccer coaches Pat McDonald and Jon Schwan and invited Rapinoe, who grew up in Redding, and her twin sister, Rachael, to Sonoma County to host one of their youth soccer camps. They came to Santa Rosa. They came to the Williams’ house, in fact.

“My dad came and picked me up from Strawberry (Elementary School). He said, ‘I have something for you at home, let’s go,’” said Anika, now a freshman playing soccer at Santa Monica College.

She knocked on her own front door and Rapinoe answered.

“I was dumbstruck,” she said. “She was crazy sweet and generous — super cool. I have looked up to her for years now.”

Rapinoe, 34, is the face of the U.S. women’s national team that will vie for its fourth World Cup title Sunday in France. She scored two goals in each knockout game she played, first against Spain and then in the quarterfinal against France. Pregame speculation about her absence from the lineup in the U.S.’s semifinal win over England just about broke the internet. It later emerged that she was nursing a strained hamstring, and she has vowed to be ready Sunday when the U.S. kicks off against the Netherlands at 8 a.m. Pacific Time.

In soccer-crazed Sonoma County, the match and march of the women’s team to yet another title game, its third consecutive World Cup final, has been embraced by avid fans of the sport as well as new admirers of the team, its players and their collective cause.

Tens of thousands of kids turn up at fields throughout the county every summer to play soccer from the recreational level to high-ranking club competitions. Thousands of adults play in indoor and outdoor leagues and pickup games.

And every four years, the U.S. women’s team can be counted on to thrill the region and the nation.

In this World Cup, Matt Everson has watched every game for the American squad, usually at Toad in the Hole pub in Santa Rosa. He has seen the seats get harder and harder to come by as the tournament rolls on and more people crowd together to watch.

“(In the first rounds) it was me and a handful of people,” he said. “That’s because America loves a winner. Once the team proved that they were going to do pretty well, everyone made time to time to come out and watch.”

For locals who love the game, watch the game and play the game, opening the newspaper in the morning this summer to see soccer players — women soccer players — on the front page or leading the news cycle has a whisper of “See what you’ve been missing.”