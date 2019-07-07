Clippers' deal with Kawhi Leonard, acquisition of Paul George sends shock waves through NBA

It was true during the NBA playoffs and again in a stunning free-agent twist that played out early Saturday morning: Kawhi Leonard does things his own way — and at his own pace.

After a week of deliberations that generated much curiosity but also impatience around the league, Leonard decided to leave the Toronto Raptors, not even a month after leading them to the championship, and to commit the next four years of his career to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard did so only after the Clippers managed to swing an equally stunning trade to acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder, ensuring that Leonard would be joined by another elite player on his new team.

Leonard was pursued aggressively by the Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Raptors. Toronto could offer a five-year deal worth $190 million, while the Lakers pitched the opportunity to form the league’s starriest trio alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

By persuading Leonard to accept their four-year, $142 million offer, Clippers officials upstaged their competition after being dismissed by many league observers over the past week. Outdueling the more celebrated Lakers, in particular, gave the Clippers bonus satisfaction reminiscent of the Brooklyn Nets’ recent coup in beating out the Knicks to reach agreements with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

This caps a particularly tumultuous free-agency period with upward of 50 players shifting in deals amounting to more than $3 billion.

When the Fourth of July holiday passed without a decision from Leonard, after pitch meetings from his three primary suitors, numerous league observers openly wondered what was taking so long. It turns out that Leonard was using the extra time to recruit George to join him with the Clippers, who have labored in the Lakers’ shadow in Los Angeles for nearly four decades.

Leonard successfully persuaded George to request a trade away from mercurial point guard Russell Westbrook and the Thunder, according to two people close to the negotiations who were not authorized to discuss them publicly. The Clippers then presented Oklahoma City with a substantial trade offer that the Thunder could not refuse, especially when the alternative was keeping Westbrook and George with little financial flexibility to improve the team around them — and with George recovering from surgeries on both of his shoulders.

The trade, which was formally completed after the league’s moratorium on free-agency contracts ended Saturday, calls for the Clippers to send Oklahoma City three unprotected first-round picks (in 2022, 2024 and 2026) and two first-round draft choices that will be conveyed to the Thunder by the Miami Heat (unprotected in 2021 and protected from 1 to 14 in 2023), according to one person with knowledge of the trade terms. The Thunder also will have the right to swap first-round picks with the Clippers in 2023 and 2025, according to the person.

Oklahoma City will likewise acquire Shai Gilgeous- Alexander, a promising guard, and Danilo Gallinari, a veteran forward, in the trade, according to the person. It’s more than any team has ever surrendered for a superstar player, but the Clippers clearly felt that they had to part with all of those draft assets, as well as two quality players, to ensure that Leonard chose them ahead of the Lakers and the Raptors.