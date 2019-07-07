Nevius: Why such a sour exit from Warriors by Kevin Durant?

Wow, talk about a guy who doesn’t know how to say goodbye. Kevin Durant left the Warriors last week with a bridge-burning binge that surely finished off any relationship he had with the team.

Which was odd because the franchise seemed to be going all out for him. They retired his jersey (at least temporarily). They offered the max contract of some $220 million, including paying over $44 million for a year he will not be able to play.

And it looked like the fans were fine, too.

They figured he was leaving before he tore his Achilles, so now, knowing he couldn’t have played for the Warriors next year regardless, it gives everyone a chance to move on.

Except Durant. Honestly, are there people actually advising him or is he using a Ouija board?

Last week Team Durant pushed out one aggrieved, self-serving story after another.

Steph Curry never embraced Durant. Steve Kerr, annoyingly, insisted on trying to “coach” him. The guys sometimes razzed him in the locker room.

The animus has been amazing. I am certainly no expert on KD, but I always thought he was savvy and smart. I never expected to see this guy.

There’s the report that Steph Curry flew from China (!) to New York to make one last-ditch plea to stay. Durant didn’t bother to acknowledge the effort. He announced the move to Brooklyn while Curry was still in the air.

Is that supposed to be some kind of comeuppance for Curry?

Because it sounds incredibly petty and pointless. All in the name of — evidently — getting back at the Warriors.

This raises a question:

Dude, what is the matter with you?

You won two rings with the Warriors. Isn’t that the quest? It’s all about the rings?

You played your best basketball here. There’s not even an argument about that. Your scoring might have been down and you had to share the ball, but I’m going to bet right now your shots-to-points rating will never be higher.

The team praised you to the skies. Kerr repeatedly called you the best player in the world. He even publicly requested that you shoot more.

Durant responded, Kerr has told insiders, by asking, “Why are you telling me how to play? I know how to play.”

Nice.

Is this about the medical team? They made their best evaluation and gave it to you. Do you think they’d have made that call if they thought you’d tear the Achilles? Would they take it back?

Absolutely. We’d also put a ban on dunking for Klay Thompson too, so he wouldn’t blow out his knee. It’s a full-speed, reckless game. Players get hurt. Sorry, it was you, but ... it happens.

The rest of it — don’t know what to tell you.

Everybody wants to be Steph’s friend. It seems like there’s a side of him that is withdrawn. Outsiders don’t get in. True confession: he doesn’t call me either.

And yes, Curry sometimes guns up awful shots with no consequences. But it is not like he undermines the team. They won three championships in five years. Does Steph really need to send you a fruit basket?