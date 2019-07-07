Nevius: Why such a sour exit from Warriors by Kevin Durant?

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 6, 2019, 6:25PM

Wow, talk about a guy who doesn’t know how to say goodbye. Kevin Durant left the Warriors last week with a bridge-burning binge that surely finished off any relationship he had with the team.

Which was odd because the franchise seemed to be going all out for him. They retired his jersey (at least temporarily). They offered the max contract of some $220 million, including paying over $44 million for a year he will not be able to play.

And it looked like the fans were fine, too.

They figured he was leaving before he tore his Achilles, so now, knowing he couldn’t have played for the Warriors next year regardless, it gives everyone a chance to move on.

Except Durant. Honestly, are there people actually advising him or is he using a Ouija board?

Last week Team Durant pushed out one aggrieved, self-serving story after another.

Steph Curry never embraced Durant. Steve Kerr, annoyingly, insisted on trying to “coach” him. The guys sometimes razzed him in the locker room.

The animus has been amazing. I am certainly no expert on KD, but I always thought he was savvy and smart. I never expected to see this guy.

There’s the report that Steph Curry flew from China (!) to New York to make one last-ditch plea to stay. Durant didn’t bother to acknowledge the effort. He announced the move to Brooklyn while Curry was still in the air.

Is that supposed to be some kind of comeuppance for Curry?

Because it sounds incredibly petty and pointless. All in the name of — evidently — getting back at the Warriors.

This raises a question:

Dude, what is the matter with you?

You won two rings with the Warriors. Isn’t that the quest? It’s all about the rings?

You played your best basketball here. There’s not even an argument about that. Your scoring might have been down and you had to share the ball, but I’m going to bet right now your shots-to-points rating will never be higher.

The team praised you to the skies. Kerr repeatedly called you the best player in the world. He even publicly requested that you shoot more.

Durant responded, Kerr has told insiders, by asking, “Why are you telling me how to play? I know how to play.”

Nice.

Is this about the medical team? They made their best evaluation and gave it to you. Do you think they’d have made that call if they thought you’d tear the Achilles? Would they take it back?

Absolutely. We’d also put a ban on dunking for Klay Thompson too, so he wouldn’t blow out his knee. It’s a full-speed, reckless game. Players get hurt. Sorry, it was you, but ... it happens.

The rest of it — don’t know what to tell you.

Everybody wants to be Steph’s friend. It seems like there’s a side of him that is withdrawn. Outsiders don’t get in. True confession: he doesn’t call me either.

And yes, Curry sometimes guns up awful shots with no consequences. But it is not like he undermines the team. They won three championships in five years. Does Steph really need to send you a fruit basket?

They were kidding you in the locker room? Totally shocked. I have never heard of anything like that among a young, brash group of jocks.

C’mon.

It feels more like you were outta here from the start of the season. (Actually, that’s another rumor.)

So now you’ve taken your talents to Brooklyn.

Or to put it another way, you have gone to a team with sky-high expectations, zero history of success and a New York market that eats newcomers alive.

It’s a whole different world, media-wise. I was talking to a reporter the other day who worked in New York. He said after a Giants game one of the starting pitchers didn’t show up for the usual after-the-game interview.

Everybody shrugged.

Not much later, he said, one of the Mets pitchers blew off the postgame. A NYC tabloid called for him to be traded immediately.

They’re a touchy bunch. I’m not going to predict a KD-vs.-press blowup, but just wouldn’t be surprised if it happened.

He will be joining his friend, Kyrie Irving, the guy who blew up the Celtics. Or as Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy calls him, “Boston’s greatest sports villain.”

For all I know, Irving may be the greatest leader of men since General Patton, but it doesn’t look that way. Lot of bickering and ill will before he left the Celtics.

And, by the way, hard to imagine Durant will be getting more shots with Irving controlling the ball. He left LeBron James and the Cavs so he could run his own team. Presumably, he figures this is it.

OK, I get it — this is a total reset. Even admire the concept. Given the chance, everybody should have the courage to try something completely new.

I don’t think anybody is saying Durant owes the Warriors anything.

I just wish he had skipped the scorched-earth part.

Instead, say something like: “Thanks to the Warriors for three great years. All the best to the franchise, my teammates and the loyal Warriors fans. I will never forget you. See you down the road.”

It’s not that difficult.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

