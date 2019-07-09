Barber: A boy, three dice and an All-Star mistake

July 8, 2019, 5:59PM

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which will be renewed Tuesday evening, is the best all-star game.

I like how the players wear their real team uniforms, and how you can take guys from nine different teams and stick them on a diamond together, and the game they play will look a lot like baseball. That simply isn’t as true for football, basketball or hockey. And then there is baseball’s wealth of statistics, which make selecting (and debating) the All-Star teams both more fun and more scientific.

Baseball is so numbers- oriented that you can reasonably, if imperfectly, compare players across eras. That was the concept of a 1970s dice game called All-Time All-Star Baseball. It was made by Time Inc., under the Sports Illustrated banner.

Let me tell you about a boy who became obsessed with All-Time All-Star Baseball. He was introduced to the game by a freckled kid named Matthew, who lived around the corner. I can’t say they were close friends, because the boy was actually kind of a jerk to Matt, who was a couple years younger. But they ran with the neighborhood pack, and if you spent the night at Matt’s house, his pretty mom would give you a goodnight kiss on the cheek.

One day Matt asked the boy to come to his apartment on the alley. It must have been 1977. Matt’s stepfather had just bought a copy of All-Time All-Star Baseball, and they needed help with something.

The game came with broad paper sheets, one for each franchise, the sheets full of names followed by rows of colorized pitching or batting results. You rolled three strange dice to determine the result of each at-bat. The problem was that some of the names were missing. The stepfather theorized that some players (or their estates) refused to allow their likenesses to be used in the game.

There were clues. The missing names were in their proper alphabetic slots, and you could see, roughly, what the players’ batting averages and home-run percentages might be. This is where the boy came in, because he owned a 1974 edition of The Baseball Encyclopedia, published by MacMillan.

He had acquired this book weeks earlier, when he stole it from the library of his junior high school. It had a hard cover and was more than 1,500 pages, yet he walked right out with it during lunch one day and hid it in his locker.

This was not an honorable thing to do, but the boy made good use of his Baseball Encyclopedia.

It was a great research tool, though of course he had little reason to research anything in it, other than his own passion. The boy would lie on his bed and leaf through the book. There were no pictures, but the names — Earl Averill, Eddie Stanky, Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown — would somehow transport him to a different era. The numbers were endless, but they didn’t overwhelm the boy. He devoured them like religious texts. After the 1977 season, he used a baseball annual to update the career totals of all the active players in the book.

With this sacred document in hand, the boy and Matt’s stepfather were able to fill in the missing players.

And the boy was free to fall in love with the game. Setting a starting lineup from among the greatest players in New York Yankees history felt like a weighty honor. So was deciding whether the Giants would start Christy Mathewson, Carl Hubbell or Juan Marichal on the mound.

The boy became obsessed with All-Time All-Star Baseball. And then, almost immediately, Matthew’s family moved away.

The boy had a gaping need in his life, and he formed a plan. He would make his own version of the game. Looking back, it seems odd that he didn’t simply buy a copy of the real one. The boy’s family was poor, but he had a newspaper route. It’s not like he never bought toys or books.

The truth is that the boy wanted to create his own game. In fact, he thirsted for it. If making out a starting lineup was empowering, imagine handpicking the entire roster of every MLB franchise.

This was a lot of work. But the boy had a lot of free time that summer. He had hours and hours, and he put most of them into manufacturing this board game. He combed through his Baseball Encyclopedia — the junior high’s Baseball Encyclopedia — from A to Z and created a pool of candidates for each franchise, jotting down career statistics next to each name so that he might properly compare players.

It’s hard to overstate how much fulfillment the boy got from this search. His family was loud and a bit dysfunctional. It included an ever-shifting crew of foster children. The house they rented was huge, and once lavish, but was disintegrating after decades of neglect. He was a bookish kid in a nowhere small town, and he was a sucker for fantasy worlds — Middle Earth, the USS Enterprise, the Polo Grounds.

So the boy dove in to his Baseball Encyclopedia and swam. It helped his appreciation of franchise history to be reminded that, for instance, the Minnesota Twins had once been the Washington Senators. He was introduced to players like Richie Ashburn, a career .308 slap hitter, and Bobo Newsom, who pitched for 20 seasons but never spent more than three consecutive years with one team.

The best part was setting the rosters. Was Tris Speaker a Red Sock or an Indian? Lefty O’Doul had incredible percentages, but were five or six good seasons enough to warrant a place on the New York/San Francisco Giants? Was there a spot for Bert Campaneris, one of the boy’s favorite players, on the roster of the Philadelphia/Kansas City/Oakland A’s?

The power to make these decisions was intoxicating.

When he had set his teams, the boy found some huge sheets of card stock and devoted one to each franchise. He used a ruler to draw the lines. A few of them ran crooked, but he could live with minor imperfections. He wrote the names and positions in the far-left columns and used felt pens to color-code the batting results — red for home runs, blue for triples, etc.

The boy didn’t exactly try to hide his compulsive pursuit. His parents and siblings were used to the sight of him hunched over a book of statistics. He proceeded mostly in privacy as commotion swirled around him, sitting at the net-less ping-pong table his family used as a dining table, enjoying the relief of the noisy swamp cooler that protected this one room from the broiling Sacramento Valley summer.

The boy was nearly done when he discovered his mistake. He had most of the rosters completely filled in, sheet after sheet of colorful dot patterns. And then he realized he had forgotten to include walks for the hitters. It was a game of baseball without bases on balls.

There was no easy fix. The boy had painstakingly tried to apportion the dots according to each batter’s statistical probabilities. To give the hitters the walks they deserved, dots now had to be poached from one of the other categories, like groundouts or doubles, and he wasn’t sure which ones. The sheets got messy and, in the boy’s mind, less pure. He was furious with himself. How could he have been so careless?

The strange truth is that the boy never played his version of All-Time All-Star Baseball much. The bases-on-balls oversight was a bummer, in the parlance of the day, but that wasn’t why. The boy knew intuitively that it wasn’t the game, per se, that consumed him. It was the research. He loved the names and the numbers and the baseball eras they represented. The game was mostly an excuse to disappear into the lore.

Also, the boy was 12 going on 13. His interests were evolving. He was moving past the time of board games. Forty years later, has no idea what happened to his All-Time All-Star sheets. But somewhere in his garage is that old edition of the Baseball Encyclopedia, updated in pencil through 1977.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

