Barber: A boy, three dice and an All-Star mistake

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which will be renewed Tuesday evening, is the best all-star game.

I like how the players wear their real team uniforms, and how you can take guys from nine different teams and stick them on a diamond together, and the game they play will look a lot like baseball. That simply isn’t as true for football, basketball or hockey. And then there is baseball’s wealth of statistics, which make selecting (and debating) the All-Star teams both more fun and more scientific.

Baseball is so numbers- oriented that you can reasonably, if imperfectly, compare players across eras. That was the concept of a 1970s dice game called All-Time All-Star Baseball. It was made by Time Inc., under the Sports Illustrated banner.

Let me tell you about a boy who became obsessed with All-Time All-Star Baseball. He was introduced to the game by a freckled kid named Matthew, who lived around the corner. I can’t say they were close friends, because the boy was actually kind of a jerk to Matt, who was a couple years younger. But they ran with the neighborhood pack, and if you spent the night at Matt’s house, his pretty mom would give you a goodnight kiss on the cheek.

One day Matt asked the boy to come to his apartment on the alley. It must have been 1977. Matt’s stepfather had just bought a copy of All-Time All-Star Baseball, and they needed help with something.

The game came with broad paper sheets, one for each franchise, the sheets full of names followed by rows of colorized pitching or batting results. You rolled three strange dice to determine the result of each at-bat. The problem was that some of the names were missing. The stepfather theorized that some players (or their estates) refused to allow their likenesses to be used in the game.

There were clues. The missing names were in their proper alphabetic slots, and you could see, roughly, what the players’ batting averages and home-run percentages might be. This is where the boy came in, because he owned a 1974 edition of The Baseball Encyclopedia, published by MacMillan.

He had acquired this book weeks earlier, when he stole it from the library of his junior high school. It had a hard cover and was more than 1,500 pages, yet he walked right out with it during lunch one day and hid it in his locker.

This was not an honorable thing to do, but the boy made good use of his Baseball Encyclopedia.

It was a great research tool, though of course he had little reason to research anything in it, other than his own passion. The boy would lie on his bed and leaf through the book. There were no pictures, but the names — Earl Averill, Eddie Stanky, Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown — would somehow transport him to a different era. The numbers were endless, but they didn’t overwhelm the boy. He devoured them like religious texts. After the 1977 season, he used a baseball annual to update the career totals of all the active players in the book.

With this sacred document in hand, the boy and Matt’s stepfather were able to fill in the missing players.