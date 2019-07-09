How Ky Bowman went from Alabama football recruit to the Warriors

One of the Warriors’ newest additions could’ve been a collegiate champion at wide receiver, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Recently signed Warriors guard Ky Bowman turned down a scholarship to play football at powerhouse University of Alabama, whose team has won five national titles in the last 10 years, to pursue his love of basketball at Boston College.

Bowman's older brother, Michael, whose own collegiate football career ended before it began when he landed in jail on larceny charges, urged him during a chat from jail, to "Play the sport you love. Don't play for others," according to the Chronicle.

So, decision made.

Three years later, NBA analysts projected that Bowman would be picked up in the second round of June’s draft.

Despite calls from multiple teams, Bowman tried his luck as an undrafted free agent.

The Warriors signed him to a two-way deal, meaning that he can spend up to 45 days backing up superstar Stephen Curry. For the rest of the season, he'll play on their G league team in Santa Cruz.

His impact in college came through his ability to play “huge minutes,” and “impact both ends of the floor,” according to Sports Illustrated’s scouting report. Warriors’ summer-league head coach Aaron Miles told the Chronicle that he admires Bowman’s hustle on the court.

“You definitely see some explosiveness. You see that on the defensive end, he scraps. That’s one thing you got to love about him,” he told the newspaper.

Bowman recently got his first look at the pace of professional play with the Warriors summer league team. He debuted on July 1 in a narrow loss to the Kings.