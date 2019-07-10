Barber: Bizarre NBA offseason gives Warriors hope

Let me see if I’ve got this straight. Aaah, who am I kidding? There’s no way I can grasp half of what’s happened in the NBA over the past couple of weeks.

As each of the four previous seasons began, the league contained one certainty. The Warriors were the dominant team, and anyone else would have to go through Oakland to win the NBA championship. The Warriors are not That Team this year. Some people wonder whether they can even make the playoffs.

And into that vacuum swoops … who? Who, exactly, is the NBA’s new favorite? If you know, please email, because my head is spinning too fast for rational thought.

The three biggest threats to the Warriors last season, I believe it’s safe to say, were the Milwaukee Bucks, the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets. One of those squads — the one that took the title from the Warriors — lost its superstar, Kawhi Leonard, in free agency and is suddenly a shell of the team that popped champagne less than a month ago. Canada hasn’t been thrown into his much turmoil since the maple syrup shortage of the 1920s.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have decided to stand pat, and the Bucks lost a couple of important contributors in guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Nikola Mirotic. It’s hard to imagine either of them being much better than they were in 2018-19, absent a big trade. Yet it remains difficult to locate their places in the order, because so much around them has shifted.

The Nets, Clippers and Lakers have “won” the summer so far, according to people tasked with divining future outcomes based on paper transactions. But will any of them really challenge for the title in 2020?

Probably not the Nets. They put Brooklyn on the NBA map (and crushed the hearts of the New York Knicks) by signing two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant and trading for Kyrie Irving and his beautiful handles. The Nets got some complementary pieces, too, and lost some others, including a good young guard in D’Angelo Russell. Without Durant, who is likely to miss the entire upcoming season while rehabbing his torn Achilles tendon, Brooklyn looks to be at least one year away from any shot at greatness.

The Clippers? Yes, they were good enough to push the Warriors to six games in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs, and now they’re a whole lot better. But are they the NBA’s best? That would depend on Leonard staying healthy and do-everything forward Paul George staying motivated, things that haven’t always happened in recent years.

The Lakers? They got a star player, power forward Anthony Davis, to pair with the one they already had, the great LeBron James, and they picked up center DeMarcus Cousins at a bargain rate. They swapped out some good young players for some pretty good veterans. They have almost certainly improved. But not everyone can function in James’ orbit. Can Davis? Can Cousins? And is this the LeBron James who took an underwhelming Cleveland team to the NBA Finals in 2018, or the one who looked old and uninspired in Los Angeles last season?

If it seems like I’m using a lot of question marks, it’s because I have a lot more questions than answers at this point.