Barber: World Cup popularity is why USWNT deserves equal pay

Members of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team want to be paid better. You probably know this, unless you have been living on the International Space Station for the past few weeks. And I believe even those folks can receive radio transmissions.

USWNT players like Megan Rapinoe talked about the issue on March 8, when they filed a gender discrimination suit against U.S. Soccer. They talked it about as the Women’s World Cup began in France in early June. They talked about it after wrapping up the championship Sunday, and again on Wednesday as they were celebrated at a confetti parade in New York City. And at just about every relevant moment in between.

When it comes to pay equity in sports, I’m not the most reliable ally for women, for one simple reason: I view professional sports as entertainment. (I’m including the national teams among professionals, though it isn’t a perfect fit.) Yes, the games can instill wonderful values in the people who play them. And yes, a lot of people die psychic deaths when their favorite team loses. But at their core, pro athletes are entertainers. And when it comes to entertainment, I say let the market determine value.

Hollywood is notoriously sexist from top to bottom, which makes comparison difficult. But if you could somehow separate out all of the discrimination and you determined that, say, George Clooney sold more tickets than Scarlett Johansson, then he should make more cash for equal work.

And the same goes for sports. WNBA players work incredibly hard at their jobs, with fewer comforts. But I would never argue that they deserve to make as much as NBA players, because “deserve” has nothing to do with it. Let the entertainment dollars be distributed in the proportion they are earned.

So what about soccer? More specifically, what about U.S. national soccer?

By some measures, the women’s national team’s popularity lags behind. When the CONCACAF (that’s the North American soccer body that feeds into FIFA and the World Cup) Women’s Championship was held on U.S. soil last October, the American women drew anywhere from 3,996 to 7,555 people over their final four games, including a victory over Canada in the championship.

When the United States hosted the CONCACAF Men’s Championship over the past few weeks, the American men drew 26,233 against Curacao in the quarterfinals, 28,473 vs. Jamaica in the semis and an impressive 62,493 in a final loss to Mexico in Chicago.

Those numbers look bad for the women, right? But dig a little deeper.

The U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 2003, and the American women were big draws in that tournament. They averaged a healthy 27,751 in attendance over six games. I’m guessing they would have done considerably better than that here in 2019.

The United States hasn’t hosted a Men’s World Cup since 1994. But if we had opened our doors for the 2018 tournament, the American men probably wouldn’t have attracted a lot of fans. Because, while the host country’s team receives an automatic berth, it’s unlikely the USMNT would have advanced out of the group stage. In the grand scheme of world soccer, the Yankee men aren’t very good.

That’s especially important when it comes to television, the real revenue stream for the United States Soccer Federation. Judging by TV ratings, the women aren’t looking for charity. They straight up kick the men’s butts.