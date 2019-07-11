Barber: World Cup popularity is why USWNT deserves equal pay

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 10, 2019, 8:43PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Members of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team want to be paid better. You probably know this, unless you have been living on the International Space Station for the past few weeks. And I believe even those folks can receive radio transmissions.

USWNT players like Megan Rapinoe talked about the issue on March 8, when they filed a gender discrimination suit against U.S. Soccer. They talked it about as the Women’s World Cup began in France in early June. They talked about it after wrapping up the championship Sunday, and again on Wednesday as they were celebrated at a confetti parade in New York City. And at just about every relevant moment in between.

When it comes to pay equity in sports, I’m not the most reliable ally for women, for one simple reason: I view professional sports as entertainment. (I’m including the national teams among professionals, though it isn’t a perfect fit.) Yes, the games can instill wonderful values in the people who play them. And yes, a lot of people die psychic deaths when their favorite team loses. But at their core, pro athletes are entertainers. And when it comes to entertainment, I say let the market determine value.

Hollywood is notoriously sexist from top to bottom, which makes comparison difficult. But if you could somehow separate out all of the discrimination and you determined that, say, George Clooney sold more tickets than Scarlett Johansson, then he should make more cash for equal work.

And the same goes for sports. WNBA players work incredibly hard at their jobs, with fewer comforts. But I would never argue that they deserve to make as much as NBA players, because “deserve” has nothing to do with it. Let the entertainment dollars be distributed in the proportion they are earned.

So what about soccer? More specifically, what about U.S. national soccer?

By some measures, the women’s national team’s popularity lags behind. When the CONCACAF (that’s the North American soccer body that feeds into FIFA and the World Cup) Women’s Championship was held on U.S. soil last October, the American women drew anywhere from 3,996 to 7,555 people over their final four games, including a victory over Canada in the championship.

When the United States hosted the CONCACAF Men’s Championship over the past few weeks, the American men drew 26,233 against Curacao in the quarterfinals, 28,473 vs. Jamaica in the semis and an impressive 62,493 in a final loss to Mexico in Chicago.

Those numbers look bad for the women, right? But dig a little deeper.

The U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 2003, and the American women were big draws in that tournament. They averaged a healthy 27,751 in attendance over six games. I’m guessing they would have done considerably better than that here in 2019.

The United States hasn’t hosted a Men’s World Cup since 1994. But if we had opened our doors for the 2018 tournament, the American men probably wouldn’t have attracted a lot of fans. Because, while the host country’s team receives an automatic berth, it’s unlikely the USMNT would have advanced out of the group stage. In the grand scheme of world soccer, the Yankee men aren’t very good.

That’s especially important when it comes to television, the real revenue stream for the United States Soccer Federation. Judging by TV ratings, the women aren’t looking for charity. They straight up kick the men’s butts.

It is common knowledge that the most-watched soccer game in U.S. history, men’s or women’s, is the final of the 2015 Women’s World Cup, in which the Americans downed Japan 5-2. That telecast drew an estimated 25.4 million viewers across Fox, Telemundo Deportes and streaming services. The biggest TV game since then? The women’s victory over the Netherlands on Sunday.

Some 14.27 million American viewers tuned in to Fox to watch that game, compared to the 12.5 million who watched the Men’s World Cup final in 2018.

The hard truth is that a lot of Americans get absorbed in soccer during the World Cups, and pay scant attention to the sport in off years. Which makes the U.S. women’s team a more valuable commodity than the U.S. men’s team. This most recent women’s team was especially vibrant, fun to watch — and so good. That gives U.S. Soccer all sorts of marketing opportunities the men aren’t close to providing. For example, a Nike executive told Business Insider that the USWNT’s home jersey is the top-selling soccer jersey, men’s or women’s, ever moved on Nike.com in one season.

And yet the women’s salaries lag behind. In a letter to U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro during the World Cup, members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus stated that “when including bonuses, women’s income is just 38 percent of men’s income.”

According to a recent analysis by the Washington Post, that number isn’t cut and dried, and may be outdated. Comparing the compensation of USMNT and USWNT players is tricky, because of different salary structures governed by different collective bargaining agreements. But the Post reported that American women have to win at a higher rate to secure salaries similar to the men’s, and that the gap between men’s and women’s World Cup bonuses remains huge.

Shame on U.S. Soccer and its mostly male board of directors for perpetrating this inequity, apparently based on nothing more than a long tradition of dismissing female athletes.

The problem is figuring out what role government might play in righting the wrong. U.S. Soccer gets almost no public funding, according to its audited financials from 2017-18, which the federation posts online. Most of its money comes from licensing, TV rights and ticket sales.

But there are sticks to be wielded here. The Men’s World Cup is slated to return to North America, and mostly to the United States, in 2026. Tuesday, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia introduced a bill that would withhold federal funds from any support for those games unless U.S. Soccer agrees to equal pay among its male and female athletes.

I’m hoping Manchin’s bill becomes unnecessary. U.S. Soccer and the members of the women’s national team have agreed to pursue mediation to settle their labor dispute. And Wednesday, as he addressed the soccer-loving fans in New York, Cordeiro said to the players assembled behind him, “In recent months, you’ve raised your voices for equality. Today, on behalf of all of us at U.S. Soccer, I want to say we hear you, we believe in you and we’re committed to doing right by you.”

And then the crowd drowned him out with chants of “Equal pay!”

What a moment for the American soccer women. They are champions on the field, and they are using their public platform to agitate for something just and important. That’s the definition of a true sports hero. I hope they get paid like heroes.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine