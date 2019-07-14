Nevius: Giants in a quandary over Posey’s future

July 13, 2019, 5:17PM
It is time for some tough talk. We’ve been avoiding this long enough.

What are the Giants going to do with Buster Posey?

It is not an idle question. Surely the team is thinking about it. After this season, Posey is signed for two more years for nearly $44 million. Guaranteed money.

And as even a casual fan can tell you, everybody’s favorite Giant is not having a good year. Taking his All-Star break numbers for a halfway milestone, Posey is on pace to hit six home runs and drive in 44.

Those numbers are right around what he did last year, when his sore hip finally got him off the field and into surgery. The optimistic scenario was that once the hip was fixed, Posey would rehab and return to his All-Star self.

So far, it hasn’t happened. It is almost shocking — Posey, the guy everybody stops to watch at the plate, waving at pitches out of the zone.

Is it because of the hip? Good luck trying to get the famously taciturn Posey to tell you. Before the season I was writing about concussions and asked how he handled them.

He looked straight at me and said he’d never had a concussion. Which seemed off. So I looked it up. He was on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion in 2017.

So I’d say talking about injuries is not his fav topic.

TV analyst Mike Krukow opined in April that Posey was having trouble finding his balance to drive through the ball. To the untrained eye, it looks like he still is. The hip?

But, you say, Posey put on a bit of flurry before the break. He had four multiple hit games, pushing his average up to the .250s.

And that’s true. But the drive Krukow was talking about seems missing. He’s taking the ball away to right field. That’s smart baseball. But it isn’t power baseball.

Of course, you say, Posey’s average may be south of .300, but he’s doing as well as anyone in this creampuff offense.

But being one-of-the-guys isn’t what the Giants are expecting. He’s supposed to power this offense.

That’s what they signed him for in 2013. He was coming off an MVP season when he hit 24 home runs and drove in 103.

The Giants locked him up with a nine-year, $167 million contract. At the time it was the longest, priciest contract in Giants history.

It made some sense at the time. Posey was only 26. And if you are wondering if his horrific ankle injury had happened by then, it had. He missed much of 2011 after a brutal collision at the plate, but roared back with the best year of his career.

Which brings us to today.

He’s 32. He’s owed two more multimillion dollar paychecks — $21.4 million in 2021 and $22 million in 2022. This might be another example of why long term contracts are disappearing in baseball.

Although a case could be made that the Giants didn’t overpay for Posey.

He’s been a superstar. Face of the franchise. Big numbers, big plays and clutch performances. He got them to the Promised Land. Three times.

When Posey hit a grand slam to beat the Reds in the 2012 playoffs, someone told me he’d been walking down the street “and even the homeless guys were chanting, ‘MVP.’”

And to be clear, there has never been any suggestion that Posey isn’t working hard to bust out of this. It’s not that he’s not trying.

But if it is going to happen, now’s the time.

I hope it does. I hope he goes on such a home run hitting streak that people carry this column around to shove it in my face to tell me I was wrong.

But if he doesn’t …

The Giants are going to have to figure out the plan for Posey.

You can forget a trade, obviously. SF loyalists would storm the Willie Mays Gate.

Besides, Posey has a no-trade contract. Doubtful he’d want to leave where he made his name and is loved by fans.

And let’s be realistic, paying almost $44 million for this kind of production doesn’t look likely.

So what is the blueprint?

Well, for starters, Bochy is surely getting sick and tired of people suggesting that he move Posey farther down in the batting order.

Again, Krukow’s comments, back in April, seem apt.

“If he’s going to be hitting in that four spot, he needs to start contributing RBIs,” Krukow told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Conventional wisdom was that Posey would move to first base as his career wound down. But the premise was that he’d still be a formidable slugger, getting a break from catching.

First base is a power hitter position. Run production is expected.

Would Posey play fewer games? Maybe. Stephen Vogt is a fine fellow and heady backup, but he’s also 32. First round draft choice Joey Bart is the face of the future, but is there thought of bringing up Aramis Garcia again? He hit .410 in 10 games before the break and has 12 home runs.

Will Posey morph into the savvy backstop who can hit a little near the bottom of the lineup?

Whatever. Unless there’s a major revival of the old Posey, the Giants are going to have to confront an inconvenient truth:

If this is all the Buster they’re going to get, they need to figure out what to do with him.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

