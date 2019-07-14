Nevius: Giants in a quandary over Posey’s future

It is time for some tough talk. We’ve been avoiding this long enough.

What are the Giants going to do with Buster Posey?

It is not an idle question. Surely the team is thinking about it. After this season, Posey is signed for two more years for nearly $44 million. Guaranteed money.

And as even a casual fan can tell you, everybody’s favorite Giant is not having a good year. Taking his All-Star break numbers for a halfway milestone, Posey is on pace to hit six home runs and drive in 44.

Those numbers are right around what he did last year, when his sore hip finally got him off the field and into surgery. The optimistic scenario was that once the hip was fixed, Posey would rehab and return to his All-Star self.

So far, it hasn’t happened. It is almost shocking — Posey, the guy everybody stops to watch at the plate, waving at pitches out of the zone.

Is it because of the hip? Good luck trying to get the famously taciturn Posey to tell you. Before the season I was writing about concussions and asked how he handled them.

He looked straight at me and said he’d never had a concussion. Which seemed off. So I looked it up. He was on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion in 2017.

So I’d say talking about injuries is not his fav topic.

TV analyst Mike Krukow opined in April that Posey was having trouble finding his balance to drive through the ball. To the untrained eye, it looks like he still is. The hip?

But, you say, Posey put on a bit of flurry before the break. He had four multiple hit games, pushing his average up to the .250s.

And that’s true. But the drive Krukow was talking about seems missing. He’s taking the ball away to right field. That’s smart baseball. But it isn’t power baseball.

Of course, you say, Posey’s average may be south of .300, but he’s doing as well as anyone in this creampuff offense.

But being one-of-the-guys isn’t what the Giants are expecting. He’s supposed to power this offense.

That’s what they signed him for in 2013. He was coming off an MVP season when he hit 24 home runs and drove in 103.

The Giants locked him up with a nine-year, $167 million contract. At the time it was the longest, priciest contract in Giants history.

It made some sense at the time. Posey was only 26. And if you are wondering if his horrific ankle injury had happened by then, it had. He missed much of 2011 after a brutal collision at the plate, but roared back with the best year of his career.

Which brings us to today.

He’s 32. He’s owed two more multimillion dollar paychecks — $21.4 million in 2021 and $22 million in 2022. This might be another example of why long term contracts are disappearing in baseball.

Although a case could be made that the Giants didn’t overpay for Posey.

He’s been a superstar. Face of the franchise. Big numbers, big plays and clutch performances. He got them to the Promised Land. Three times.