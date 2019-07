A’s walk off with series sweep of White Sox

OAKLAND — Chad Pinder liked his chances of getting to second base when a grounder by Ramon Laureano in the ninth inning took White Sox shortstop Jose Rondon deep in the hole.

Once Rondon’s throw sailed wide for an error, Pinder popped up and kept running.

Pinder scored all the way from first base on Rondon’s throwing error trying to start a double play, and Oakland beat Chicago 3-2 on Sunday.

“Anytime there’s a backhand like that in the hole, there’s a chance you can get in at second base,” Pinder said. “As I’m sliding I kind of saw the second baseman lunge a little bit and saw the ball roll over. Anytime that happens, you’re thinking extra bases, not just one.”

Pinder singled as a pinch-hitter off Jace Fry (1-4) to begin the ninth. Laureano, who homered in the eighth to tie it at 2, followed with a sharp grounder to the left side of the infield.

Rondon made a backhanded stop, hurried and threw on the run. But the ball sailed past second baseman Yolmer Sanchez and rolled into the large foul territory near Chicago’s bullpen, and Pinder scored standing up.

“I didn’t have the best angle to throw the ball and it goes away,” Rondon said through a translator. “This is a huge ballpark with a wide foul territory. When you make a bad throw (the runner) is going to have a pretty good chance to run around the bases.”

The A’s completed a three-game sweep. They have won 10 of 12 to put themselves in solid playoff contention.

“A little unorthodox,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Some momentum swings with the play at the plate. We’ve seen a couple of those here recently that didn’t go our way. You just plow forward and expect to win.”

Mark Canha had two hits and Matt Chapman added an RBI for Oakland.

The A’s missed a chance to take the lead in the eighth after getting runners on the corners with no outs. Khris Davis fouled out to right fielder Ryan Cordell, who caught the ball in the White Sox bullpen, then threw to home to get a sliding Chapman at the plate. The play was reviewed and the call stood.

Liam Hendriks (4-0) retired three batters to win.

Eloy Jimenez homered for the White Sox. Sanchez had two hits and Rondon had an RBI double.

Jimenez entered the day tied for the lead in home runs among rookies in the AL, then padded that total with his 17th in the seventh against starter Brett Anderson.

Oakland tied it on Laureano’s fourth home run in five games, a solo drive to right-center off reliever Evan Marshall, who had just entered the game.

Hurts, don’t it?

Anderson’s day got off to a rough start when he appeared to get hurt after giving up Rondon’s RBI single in the second. Turns out Anderson stubbed his toe on a batting donut while backing up home plate. “Just one of those fluke plays,” Anderson said “One of those plays that only happen to me.” The A’s left-hander stayed in the game and allowed two runs in 6⅔ innings.

Trainer’s room

Athletics: Jharel Cotton threw 37 pitches and allowed two runs while retiring five batters in a rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas. The right-hander is attempting to come back from Tommy John surgery last year. Cotton’s comeback was derailed by hamstring surgery in June. … Left-hander Sean Manaea had a second straight rough outing for Single-A Stockton. Manaea allowed five earned runs in 2⅓ innings on Saturday to go with four strikeouts and two walks.