In spotlight, Rapinoe vows to continue fight

A week of partying in celebration of Team USA’s World Cup victory hasn’t changed Megan Rapinoe, who remains defiant if more diplomatic in her outspoken advocacy on social and political issues, quoting Serena Williams in saying that she wouldn’t give it up until “the day I’m in my grave.”

Rapinoe, the team’s star and vocal leader, didn’t back down from her criticism of President Donald Trump, whose anger she had stoked by saying she would not celebrate the championship with a visit the White House. Is there anything the president could do to change her mind about visiting?

“There’s, like, 50 policy issues that we can probably reverse and get going,” she told moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “It would take a tremendous amount. I understand that progress is sometimes slow and I’ll never close any door all the way, but I think it would take more than Trump is willing to do.”

Her replies to questions about what she would say to Trump supporters lost a little of their edge, with reason supplanting the emotional whirlwind of the World Cup. She admitted she wasn’t sure what she would say to his base, preferring “to inspire” for the most part.

“I would try to share our message. Do you believe that all people are created equal? Do you believe that equal pay should be mandated? Do you believe that everyone should have health care? Do you believe that we should treat everyone with respect?” she said. “I think those are the basics of what we’re talking about. I understand people feel upset or uncomfortable. I think there’s some feelings of disrespect about the anthem protests or things I’ve said in the past, but ultimately I think I am here open and honest. I have admitted mistakes. I will continue to do that. I will continue to be vulnerable and be honest and be open and want to have that conversation because I think Trump’s message excludes people that look like me and that are me, of course. It excludes a lot of people in his base as well.

“I think he is trying to divide so he can conquer, not unite so we can all conquer.”

Rapinoe, who will continue to play soccer and hopes to win another World Cup, sounded a little like a future politician.

“I’m not sure I’m qualified for office,” she said with a laugh and Todd pointed out that “there are no qualifications” really for holding office, prompting Rapinoe to deliver a deft jab about Trump and Barack Obama.

“That’s true,” she replied with a laugh. “Up until 44, I guess there was.”

What’s next for Rapinoe — who has refused to sing the national anthem and has taken a knee during the playing of it in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick — is to continue to join athletes like Williams, LeBron James, Kaepernick and others who have used their platforms to try to bring about social change. Williams was the most recent to do so after loss in the Wimbledon final Saturday. “The day I stop fighting for equality,” she said in response to a reporter’s question, “and for people that look like you and me will be the day I’m in my grave.”