How much will 49ers' top draft pick Nick Bosa contribute this season?

7. Injuries: Do 49ers now have enough depth to overcome them? (July 13)

This article is part of a series leading up to the start of 49ers training camp, which opens July 26. Grant Cohn will address 10 topics that will be telltale signs for the team’s success not only going into camp, but once the season begins. The topics covered in this series:

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa can redeem the disaster of 2018.

The 49ers expected to make the playoffs last season until Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3. After he went down, the 49ers won only three more games. But they got something they wouldn’t have had if Garoppolo were healthy. They got the second pick in the draft, and they took Bosa, an edge rusher.

“Obviously, they had the injury last year which allowed them to pick that high,” Bosa said after being selected by the 49ers. “It’s pretty awesome that I’m joining a team that’s already assembled a pretty darn good squad.”

The 49ers believe Bosa can make their defense dominant and become a cornerstone of the team for the next decade. But how much can he help the 49ers as a rookie next season, considering he hasn’t played football since last September, when he tore a core muscle? Next season is vital for the 49ers. If they miss the playoffs yet again, people could lose their jobs.

Here are four questions Bosa must answer as he heads into training camp:

1. When will Bosa sign his contract?

Bosa tweaked his hamstring on the first day of OTAs and missed the rest of the offseason training program. He might miss the start of training camp, too, but not because of the hamstring.

Bosa is one of five rookie first-round picks around the league who have yet to sign contracts. He still can sign his deal before July 26, the date the 49ers report to training camp. First-round picks often wait to finalize their deals. Solomon Thomas waited until the first day of camp in 2017 to sign.

But Bosa’s older brother, Joey, the third pick of the 2016 draft, waited until Aug. 29 to sign with the Chargers. He held himself out of training camp and the preseason altogether.

When he finally joined the team, he wasn’t in football shape, so he promptly pulled his hamstring and missed the first four games of the regular season.

Nick Bosa can’t afford to miss all of training camp and preseason — he already missed OTAs and minicamp. For him to make the biggest impact possible, the 49ers need him to sign on the dotted line pronto.

2. How many games will Bosa play next season?

Bosa played only three games in 2018 for Ohio State before tearing a core muscle and shutting himself down. He missed the next 11 games and left Ohio State to prepare for the NFL draft.

He also tore his ACL as a senior in high school.

Bosa keeps himself in great shape. He weighs 266 pounds and appears to have less than 5% body fat. He is a tremendously hard-working weightlifter who has maxed out the muscle on his body. But his body may be breaking down, which might explain why he pulled his hamstring on the first day of OTAs.

“Injuries come out of nowhere,” Bosa said. “I think I prepared pretty well. It’s just you can’t really simulate what football does to your body. For me to jump in after almost a year of not playing, my body was kind of like, ‘Whoa, slow down.’ It forced me to slow down a bit.”