Stephen Curry defends Ayesha Curry after fans criticize her dance moves in viral video

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
July 18, 2019, 1:01PM

Stephen Curry is defending his wife Ayesha after a video surfaced of her doing the "Milly Rock" went viral.

"Slow news day today, I see, huh?" the Warriors star said is a Wednesday video on his Instagram Stories as tweeted by SBNation's Brady Klopfer:

"Just make sure y'all send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening," Curry continued. "And we've going to keep Milly Rockin' until that happens," he said while doing the dance.

The video showed his cookbook author/restaurateur wife dancing at the opening of her newest International Smoke restaurant in the Southern California city of Del Mar.

Was the criticism warranted? See the video here:

