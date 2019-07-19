Sonoma Raceway notes: Back-to-back drag-race weekends begin

The NHRA’s Division 7 races take place at Sonoma Raceway this weekend, with two divisions being reintroduced to the series for the first time in 10 years.

Racers will once again compete in the Top Alcohol and Funny Car divisions, with those hots rods pushing more than 3,500 horsepower and attaining speeds of more than 270 mph.

San Jose’s Jasmine Salinas will be racing for her father’s drag-racing team this year in the Top Alcohol division. Salinas will command the 3,500-horsepower dragster for the Scrappers Racing team and her sister Jianna will race in the Pro Stock Motorcycle division next weekend in the NHRA Nationals.

Jasmine’s father Mike (Top Fuel) has won the Division 7 races at Las Vegas and Bristol this season. Jasmine has spent the past two years building superchargers for her dad.

Two Sonoma County residents are also set to compete this weekend: Sean Eling from Rohnert Park in the Super Street division and Marko Perivolaris from Petaluma in Super Comp and Super Gas.

The Division 7 races, which includes competitors primarily from California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah but also other locales across the country, include eliminations and qualifying on all three days. Races start at 8:30 a.m. Friday and Sunday and 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets start at $10 for Friday and $20 on Saturday and Sunday. A Friday-Sunday pass is $45 and kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Parking is free.

The Division 7 races will be followed by the pros of the Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle and Top Fuel divisions hitting the nitro the next weekend from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

For more information on the Division 7 races, visit www.sonomaraceway.com/events/nhra-division-7.

Wednesday nights at the track

There will be no Wednesday Night Drags this week and next as the NHRA hot rods visit.

The program runs almost every Wednesday. Currently in its 31st year, it runs from March 13 through Nov. 13. Fans can race their vehicles down the quarter-mile drag strip in a controlled environment away from city streets. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with racing from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Competitors must have a driver’s license to compete, their cars must pass a technical inspection and all vehicles must have mufflers. Up to 300 cars are allowed to enter.

Running alongside the drags will be Sonoma Drift, where pros and amateurs can swing wheels to perfect their drifting techniques. Speed is secondary as competitors are judged on the style and execution of their drift through a marked course in the raceway’s paddock. Cars must pass a technical inspection before being allowed to drift.

Drifting starts at 4 p.m. Drivers pay $25 and high school students with ID can race for $15 at the gate. Spectators can watch for $10.

The next Wednesday Night Drags event is scheduled for July 31.

Top the cops

The Top the Cops program provides high school students across the Bay Area an opportunity to race against law enforcement officers every Wednesday night. The raceway touts the program, in its 25th season, as an alternative to illegal street racing and provides kids with the chance to speak with officers about safe driving and other rules of the road. It runs alongside almost every Wednesday Night Drags event through Aug. 28.

The next event will take place during the NHRA Sonoma Nationals weekend, where the kids and cops will race on Friday night and Sunday.