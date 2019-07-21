Benefield: Spencer Torkelson not sweating baseball's expectations

Spencer Torkelson is eyeing a vacation.

His sophomore season at Arizona State University wrapped up June 2 with the Sun Devils going 38-19 overall and 16-13 in the Pac-12 to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016. For the second season in a row, the first baseman hit his way onto the Golden Spikes shortlist, an honor given to the best amateur baseball player in the land. And for the second season in a row, he was selected to represent the United States on Team USA’s international collegiate tour this summer.

But unlike last summer, when he wrapped up a tour of Cuba with Team USA and headed straight back to baseball in the Cape Code summer league, Torkelson will finish playing on the collegiate national team in Japan Sunday and head home to Petaluma.

His focus will turn from nonstop baseball to slowing down. He’s going on a family vacation. And perhaps, more than anything, he’ll try to catch his breath ahead of what is almost certainly his final season of college baseball, before his name, his face and his slugging stats become household knowledge for baseball fans across the country.

This is all because Torkelson, a three-sport athlete who graduated from Casa Grande High in 2017 before becoming the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2018 and a unanimous All-American in 2019, has been named as Baseball America’s top-ranked college prospect for the 2020 draft. He’s featured heavily in ESPN’s draft analyses. He’s the guy everybody is watching. Life as he knows it will soon very likely change and probably change dramatically.

Torkelson stormed onto the college scene just two years ago and hasn’t let up. No period of adjustment to the speed of the college game, no sophomore slump, just epic numbers and a laundry list of awards — all which have thrust him front and center into the conversation about which player is the most coveted prospect in all of college baseball.

“I can’t wrap my head around it,” he said. Baseball America’s ranking him No. 1. “I also know it’s just a website and it’s someone’s opinion and their opinion doesn’t matter — what matters is on draft day.”

Torkelson was speaking Friday from Japan, where he was waiting to board a flight from Iwakuni to Koriyama before playing the final two games of the collegiate national team’s summer tour.

The first baseman is on his second stint with the U.S. collegiate national team and, according to coach Dan McDonnell, is the squad’s unofficial captain.

Those duties seem to include promoting, yes, winning, but also fun. And a sense of humor about the trials and trip-ups of international travel.

“I have never seen so much fish for breakfast,” Torkelson said.

When the team training table features something like, say, chicken nuggets, “That plate doesn’t stay out there very long.”

“It’s not bad food, it’s just not what we are used to,” he said.

And then there is what they came for — baseball. The U.S. collegiate team hasn’t won a series in Japan in four decades. Torkelson is well aware.

“You can see why,” he said. “It’s Japan’s best college players.”