Barber: Giants, A’s should explore a Madison Bumgarner trade

July 21, 2019, 5:01PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Logic says the Giants should trade Madison Bumgarner within the next 10 days. Emotion says the big lefty belongs in the Bay Area.

But there’s a solution that can accomplish both goals. The Giants and A’s should work out a deal that sends Bumgarner east, but only a little bit east.

Fanciful? Perhaps. Complicated? For sure. Intriguing, and fun as hell to consider? Yes. Admit it.

True, it’s not how the A’s usually operate. This is an organization that tends to sell-sell-sell when it’s out of contention, and to build at the periphery when it’s on a run. But there have been exceptions, like when Oakland traded for pitcher Jon Lester at the deadline in 2014. That move worked in one sense (Lester was great over the final two months of the season), and did not work in another (he took the loss as the A’s dropped the American League Wild Card Game at Kansas City).

The Athletics didn’t sit on their hands last year, either. As they climbed the standings after the All-Star break, they traded for starting pitcher Mike Fiers and relievers Jeurys Familia and Fernando Rodney.

Granted, those three moves together don’t equal the magnitude of a Bumgarner trade. And Bumgarner would be a classic short-term rental. His contract expires after 2019. You wonder if A’s executive vice president Billy Beane and general manager David Forst have the stomach for a splashy move aimed at the present rather than the future.

And maybe they do. Or more to the point, maybe the people operating the cash register do. As the A’s battle for a playoff spot, they are also competing for hearts and minds in the East Bay. Under president Dave Kaval, the organization has entered a phase of aggressively pursuing a new stadium, a task that requires all sorts of political and neighborhood alignments.

What better way to signal your commitment to winning, and to soak up a little local goodwill, than to go after the biggest name popping up in 2019 trade rumors — a proven postseason hero like Madison Bumgarner. Imagine a starting rotation of Bumgarner, Fiers, Sean Manaea, Brett Anderson and Daniel Mengden. The A’s wouldn’t have to open the wild-card game with reliever Liam Hendriks on the mound.

There are other obstacles, of course. As the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser, who pretty much knows everything about the Athletics, wrote of Bumgarner on Friday, “For the price in prospects needed, the A’s probably can find a starter who is putting up better numbers this season.”

True. But Bumgarner is 2-0 with a 1.55 ERA and a dominant opposing OPS of .595 over his past five starts. And if you’re a major-league manager or GM eyeing a playoff run, would you rather have Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, Mike Minor, Zack Wheeler — or the man who carried the 2014 World Series? Is there even a debate?

The Giants, meanwhile, can cite their own impediments. One is the deeply ingrained notion that the two Bay Area rivals can’t trade with one another. Famously, they haven’t completed a swap since December 1990, when San Francisco sent Ernest Riles to Oakland in exchange for Darren Lewis and minor leaguer Pedro Pena. Did that trade go so badly for someone that they need to enact a permanent moratorium?

It just doesn’t make any sense. I mean, I can picture the Giants being leery of trading with the rival Dodgers. Too many ways for that one to come back to haunt you. But the A’s? What’s the big deal? There are more than 7 million people living in the Bay Area. There is room for two thriving baseball teams.

I don’t imagine this taboo is relevant to Giants GM Farhan Zaidi. He has deep ties to the A’s, of course, and is still friendly with Beane and Forst. And Zaidi is a forward thinker and a confident broker. He knows that watching Bumgarner pitching in green and gold would be an affront to Giants fans, but that additional years of losing baseball would be worse.

The big question is whether the Giants will trade Bumgarner at all. It looked like a foregone conclusion three weeks ago, before the team caught lightning in a bottle behind the unlikely contributions of Alex Dickerson, Donovan Solano, Austin Slater and, now, Zach Green. Oh, and the resurgent Bumgarner.

The Giants are just 2½ games behind in the NL wild-card race. If Zaidi believes they are true playoff contenders, it wouldn’t make sense to unload his best pitcher.

But how can he think that? This winning streak has been fun. But there is no reason to assume guys like Dickerson and Solano will continue at their current pace, or that the Giants will be one of the National League’s best teams in August and September. And even if they were to squeak into the playoffs, the gap between the Giants and NL powers like the Dodgers and Braves looks insurmountable.

So why not send Bumgarner to the A’s?

Unfortunately for Beane and Forst, they’d have to surrender some legitimate young talent. Hey, we’ve come this far. Let’s put together a package to send to San Francisco.

Start with Oakland middle infielder Franklin Barreto. He has been fighting for MLB playing time for three years now. The Giants could offload Joe Panik and install Barreto as the starting second baseman next year. True, Barreto has been a disappointment this season, terrible at the plate and inconsistent in the field. But he has killed the ball in Triple-A, and was pretty good over 32 games with the A’s last year. If Zaidi likes Barreto, the 23-year-old could be a trade centerpiece.

I’m guessing A’s minor-league pitchers Jesus Lazardo and A.J. Puk and catcher Sean Murphy are off-limits. But Oakland has farm depth beyond that. Start with outfielders Lazaro Armenteros and Austin Beck. Both are 20 years old. Both have bat speed and foot speed.

Right-handed pitcher James Kaprielian is a little older at 25, and he lost two seasons to Tommy John surgery and shoulder issues. But he’s a strong thrower who has been pretty good at Single-A Stockton this year, with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 5.38. And how about third baseman Sheldon Neuse, who has 18 home runs and a .934 OPS at Triple-A Las Vegas? In Oakland, Neuse’s path is blocked by Matt Chapman. In San Francisco, the Giants could groom him to replace Evan Longoria.

But hey, I’m not really a baseball executive. I’ll leave the details to Zaidi, Beane and Forst. I’m just saying that it’s not impossible to imagine Madison Bumgarner pitching for the A’s in a couple weeks, and in October. Sometimes, the best solution is the one right in your back yard.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine