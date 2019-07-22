Barber: Giants, A’s should explore a Madison Bumgarner trade

Logic says the Giants should trade Madison Bumgarner within the next 10 days. Emotion says the big lefty belongs in the Bay Area.

But there’s a solution that can accomplish both goals. The Giants and A’s should work out a deal that sends Bumgarner east, but only a little bit east.

Fanciful? Perhaps. Complicated? For sure. Intriguing, and fun as hell to consider? Yes. Admit it.

True, it’s not how the A’s usually operate. This is an organization that tends to sell-sell-sell when it’s out of contention, and to build at the periphery when it’s on a run. But there have been exceptions, like when Oakland traded for pitcher Jon Lester at the deadline in 2014. That move worked in one sense (Lester was great over the final two months of the season), and did not work in another (he took the loss as the A’s dropped the American League Wild Card Game at Kansas City).

The Athletics didn’t sit on their hands last year, either. As they climbed the standings after the All-Star break, they traded for starting pitcher Mike Fiers and relievers Jeurys Familia and Fernando Rodney.

Granted, those three moves together don’t equal the magnitude of a Bumgarner trade. And Bumgarner would be a classic short-term rental. His contract expires after 2019. You wonder if A’s executive vice president Billy Beane and general manager David Forst have the stomach for a splashy move aimed at the present rather than the future.

And maybe they do. Or more to the point, maybe the people operating the cash register do. As the A’s battle for a playoff spot, they are also competing for hearts and minds in the East Bay. Under president Dave Kaval, the organization has entered a phase of aggressively pursuing a new stadium, a task that requires all sorts of political and neighborhood alignments.

What better way to signal your commitment to winning, and to soak up a little local goodwill, than to go after the biggest name popping up in 2019 trade rumors — a proven postseason hero like Madison Bumgarner. Imagine a starting rotation of Bumgarner, Fiers, Sean Manaea, Brett Anderson and Daniel Mengden. The A’s wouldn’t have to open the wild-card game with reliever Liam Hendriks on the mound.

There are other obstacles, of course. As the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser, who pretty much knows everything about the Athletics, wrote of Bumgarner on Friday, “For the price in prospects needed, the A’s probably can find a starter who is putting up better numbers this season.”

True. But Bumgarner is 2-0 with a 1.55 ERA and a dominant opposing OPS of .595 over his past five starts. And if you’re a major-league manager or GM eyeing a playoff run, would you rather have Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, Mike Minor, Zack Wheeler — or the man who carried the 2014 World Series? Is there even a debate?

The Giants, meanwhile, can cite their own impediments. One is the deeply ingrained notion that the two Bay Area rivals can’t trade with one another. Famously, they haven’t completed a swap since December 1990, when San Francisco sent Ernest Riles to Oakland in exchange for Darren Lewis and minor leaguer Pedro Pena. Did that trade go so badly for someone that they need to enact a permanent moratorium?