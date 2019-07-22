Katie Ledecky stunned in 400 free at worlds; Sun Yang wins record title

GWANGJU, South Korea — Katie Ledecky is usually there in the end, her endurance powering her to the wall well ahead of the competition.

Someone else got there first at the world championships on Sunday night.

Ariarne Titmus of Australia chased down Ledecky over the last lap to win the 400-meter freestyle and deny the American star a record fourth straight title. It was Ledecky's first defeat in the event at a major international meet since 2013.

"This stings a little," Ledecky said. "It's not what I'm used to."

China's Sun Yang was able to do what Ledecky could not: win his record fourth consecutive title in the men's 400 free.

As expected, it didn't come without controversy.

Sun's rival, Mack Horton of Australia, ignored Sun on the medals podium. They didn't shake hands and Horton didn't even step onto the podium; instead he stood behind it when given his silver medal.

Titmus overcame a 0.62-second deficit going into the last lap and won by 1.21 seconds over Ledecky. The 18-year-old Aussie touched in 3 minutes, 58.76 seconds.

"I knew that I probably had that in me," Titmus said, "but, yeah, it's pretty surreal at the moment."

Ledecky finished in 3:59.97 — well off her world record of 3:56.46 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

"She ran me right down," the American said.

American Leah Smith took bronze in 4:01.29.

An admittedly nervous Ledecky had the slowest last lap of anyone in the eight-woman final. Titmus went 1.83 seconds faster over the last 50 meters.

"I made a move and then I came in at the last turn and felt like I could barely push off," Ledecky said. "My legs and arms just tightened up that last 50 and she took advantage of that."

Titmus led through the first 200 meters — dipping under world-record pace on the first lap — before Ledecky moved in front with 250 meters to go.

The American was still ahead turning for home. But Titmus pulled even midway through the last lap and surged to the wall first, becoming the first Aussie to win since Tracey Wickham in 1978.

"There was no pressure for me," Titmus said. "Katie's a true champion and I'm just happy that my swim was great today, but I'm sure she'll be back to race me again next year."

In the men's 400 free, Sun worked his way from fifth to first and then easily kept Horton at bay over the last lap to surpass Aussie great Ian Thorpe's record of three straight wins.

"This is the greatest achievement in history for the Chinese team," Sun said through a translator. "Personally, it's a great start for myself and for the China team as well."

He touched first in 3:42.44. Horton took silver in 2:43.17, while Gabriele Detti of Italy earned bronze in 3:43.23.

Sun climbed on the lane rope and waved four fingers on each hand in celebration. He pounded the water and was the last swimmer to leave the pool. Sun got out and thrust his arms in the air to screams and cheers from Chinese fans, who hung banners featuring his face from the stands.

"I was so thankful for my fans," Sun said. "I am aware that I have fans and also the haters in the venue, but I was just very satisfied to win."