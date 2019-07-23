Prune Packers headed for CCL postseason

The Healdsburg Prune Packers are on their way to the California Collegiate League playoffs, and it will all start at Recreation Park in Healdsburg this week.

The Prune Packers rolled to a 34-6 record in the regular season and will play host to the Lincoln Potters in a three-game series for the right to go to the CCL state championship later in the week. The opener takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Recreation Park, followed by a game at 2 p.m. Thursday and a 6 p.m. game that night if necessary.

The winner of the series will advance to the CCL state championship, to be played Saturday and Sunday at Sparky Anderson Field at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks.

The Packers, managed by Petaluma’s Joey Gomes, are currently ranked 10th nationally by the Collegiate Summer Baseball Register, with the Santa Barbara Foresters the only CCL team ranked above them.

The team made up of collegiate players using wood bats to help them showcase their talents to major-league scouts has been playing in Healdsburg for eight years now, but this particular Prune Packers team had extraordinary success heading into the playoffs.

Cam Blake, a left-handed hitting outfielder who plays at Texas A&M, led the Prune Packers with 44 RBIs and batted .390 while hitting seven home runs, tied with Texas Tech’s Cal Conley and Texas-San Antonio’s Bryan Sturges for the team lead. Casa Grande grad Joe Lampe, headed for UC Davis, batted .374 with three homers and 23 RBIs.

On the mound, starter Ian Villers, who plays at Cal, went 3-0 in a team-high seven starts, posting a 2.37 ERA in 30⅓ innings of work.

The Prune Packers had a 10-game winning streak snapped by the Potters on Friday. Healdsburg held a 5-3 advantage over Lincoln in the season series.