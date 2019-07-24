Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who refused to stand for anthem in NBA in 1990s, to have college jersey retired

In March 1996, when Colin Kaepernick was still in elementary school, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf did something before a basketball game that would change his life. Up until that moment, he was on his way to a long and successful career.

Then Abdul-Rauf refused to stand for the national anthem. He had been doing so for the entire season, for months, but it wasn’t until mid-March when reporters noticed.

On Monday, Louisiana State University announced it would retire jersey No. 35 in honor of Abdul-Rauf, who played there for two seasons in the late 1980s before going pro.

The announcement was met with applause by LSU basketball legends. Shaquille O’Neal called him “a truly phenomenal and extremely talented athlete;” his former coach said he was “one of the nicest young men” with whom he had ever worked; and current LSU basketball coach Will Wade said they “look forward to having him back to celebrate this milestone.”

It was quite a change from 1996, when he became a basketball persona non grata.

Abdul-Rauf was born Chris Jackson and raised in a strict Baptist household in Gulfport, Mississippi. Diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome in high school, he told the Washington Post in 1994 that he used to pray to God to relieve him of his tics and twitches.

Even with the condition, he was a basketball phenom. To this day, he is the only college basketball freshman to average 30 points per game, according to LSU.

In 1990, he was the third overall NBA draft pick, joining the Denver Nuggets. He converted to Islam and changed his name the next year.

By the 1995-96 season, he had hit a good groove. He was the team’s scoring leader and tallied 51 points in a single game against the Utah Jazz. He had also begun to sit out the national anthem for what he would later say were religious and political reasons. He would either stretch on the sideline or wait in the locker room until the anthem was over.

In early March, local radio talk shows started debating Abdul-Rauf’s behavior, according to the New York Times. Those same shows had been talking a lot about patriotism lately, the Post reported, in large part because the federal trial against Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh had been moved to Denver. The anthem controversy quickly ballooned into a national story.

On March 12, Abdul-Rauf told the media he couldn’t stand for the anthem because the Koran forbid him to participate in nationalistic rituals, and that the American flag was “a symbol of oppression, of tyranny.”

“This country has a long history of that. I don’t think you can argue the facts. You can’t be for God and for oppression,” he told them.

The response from the NBA was swift. That same day, citing a rule that players “line up in a dignified posture” for the anthem, the league suspended him without pay until he agreed to stand.

In 2016, when NFL quarterback Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, scores of players and prominent activists supported him, either in tweets and statements, or by joining him in kneeling.

This was not the case for Abdul-Rauf. He had the support of the players’ union and his teammate LaPhonso Ellis, and that was about it.