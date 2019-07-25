Santa Rosa Junior College high jumper finishes 4th in Samoa competition

Santa Rosa Junior College high jumper Waisea Jikoiono leaped to a fourth-place finish at the 2019 Samoa Pacific Games.

Jikoiono, who won the state community college high jump title in May, leaped his way into a three-man tie break July 16 but missed a shot at a medal. Competing for Fiji, the nation in which he lived until his sophomore year in high school, Jikoiono jumped 6 feet, 6.25 inches but needed two tries to do it, falling out of the medal hunt. The winner, Mosese Foliaki of Tonga, cleared 6 feet, 9 inches to win gold. Fiji’s Malakai Kaiwalu and Papua New Guinea’s John Richard tied for second when both cleared 6 feet, 6.25 on their first attempts.

Jikoiono, who graduated from Montgomery High and is heading into his sophomore season at Santa Rosa, put up the best mark in the state early last track season when he leaped to a personal best of 6 feet, 7.5 inches.

His jump of 6 feet, 6.75 inches at the California Community College Athletic Association state championships in May at San Mateo College was good enough for first place.