Sonoma Raceway notes: NHRA hot-rod weekend arrives

Fans arriving at Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the Sonoma Nationals will have multiple chances to meet the stars of the NHRA and their crew members.

Mello Yello will host walking tours of the hot rods and crew members in the pits at 1:15 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Fans can meet the tour guides at the Mello Yello display. Mello Yello will also host an autograph session at noon at the Mello Yello display featuring all NHRA drivers.

Toyota will have its drivers host autograph sessions on Friday and Saturday. Top Fuel drivers Doug Kalitta, Antron Brown and Richie Crampton and Funny Car drivers JR Todd and Shawn Langdon will be available from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday and starting at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Toyota display.

There will be a kids-only autograph session with Team Kalitta at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, featuring Crampton, Kalitta, Todd and Shawn Langdon until 11:15 a.m. in Sunoco Victory Lane.

Track talks will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Victory Lane with stars of the Pro Stock division.

Alan Reinhart and Del Worsham will host a nitro school at 11:15 a.m., where fans can learn about the fuel behind the hot rods.

On Sunday, a starting-line party will lead into the start of pro eliminations. A track walk and Q&A session will lead up to the start at 11 a.m.

Pro stock drivers will hold a school session at 1:30 p.m. before a 1:45 p.m. autograph session at the Mickey Thompson display.

On Friday, the hot rods will race under the lights. Prior to the nightfall/evening drags in the second round of qualifying, a collection of nostalgic hot rods will fire up on the strip during the “Cacklefest,” including the Waterman-Hampshire Fuel Dragster, which competed in the first NHRA event in Sonoma.

Gates on Friday open at 9:30 a.m. Sportsman qualifying starts at 9:30 a.m. and the NHRA pros take to the track at 3:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Gates on Saturday and Sunday open at 8 a.m. The NHRA’S Pro Bike Battle takes place at 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The pro hot rods qualify at 1:20 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.

On Sunday, pre-race ceremonies start at 10 a.m. and final eliminations start at 11 a.m.

Tickets for the Sonoma Nationals weekend start at $55 for a one-day pass on Friday or Saturday, and $60 for Sunday. Kids 12 and under are $25 for single-day tickets each day. A full weekend pass for adults is $135-$145 for adults and a full weekend pass for kids 12 and under is $75.

General parking is free, preferred parking is $15 per day and premium parking is $40 per day.

To purchase tickets, call (800) 877-RACE or visit www.sonomaraceway.com/events/nhra-sonoma-nationals/tickets.

NHRA TV schedule

Friday Night Nitro Live airs on Fox Sports 1 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, Fox Sports 1 will air eliminations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Fox will air the finals live from 2-4 p.m. NHRA Pro Stock will air from 7-8 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

