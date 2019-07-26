Northern California native Robert Hight seeks 50th career NHRA win this weekend at Sonoma Raceway

Robert Hight is the show when he comes to Wine Country to race in a hot rod. He’s from Northern California (Alturas), he’s the defending Funny Car champion and owns the national Funny Car speed and time record — which he set in 2017 at Sonoma Raceway.

And he’s already qualified for the Countdown to the Championship, the NHRA’s playoffs. He has led the points standings from race one.

It’s also a weekend at his home track.

“This was the closest place you could come to watch drag racing,” Hight said. “I’ve been to every single national event that’s been held at Sonoma Raceway, either as a fan, a crew member and a driver now.”

What else could the two-time Funny Car champion accomplish at Sonoma this weekend? His 50th career win — which would launch him into legendary drag-racing status with John Force and Ron Capps, if he isn’t there already.

Not to mention, it’s the raceway’s 50th anniversary season. What would be more fitting?

The raceway’s elevation helps it to be one of the fastest in the country, and Hight’s track record is a testament to that.

“What makes Sonoma so good is the air,” according to Hight. “You’ve got real good air, and when it cools down on Friday night, that marine layer rolls in. The temperature is dropping, track temperature is going down. That’s when you could really make a lot of horsepower and can put it to the ground.

“Track temperature is our enemy. When the sun is out on the track and it gets up to 120-plus degrees, it starting to get tricky.”

Top Fuel points leader Steve Torrence is looking for his ninth win in his last 10 races. He has also qualified for Countdown to the Championship and was nominated for the Driver of the Year ESPY award by ESPN.

Last year’s defending Sonoma champions, besides Hight in Funny Car, include Blake Alexander in Top Fuel, Jeg Coughlin in Pro Stock and LE Tonglet in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Tonglet is a three-time defending champion.

Not to be forgotten, and perhaps the most noteworthy name in the sport’s history, is 70-year-old John Force, who is third in the points standings, 201 points behind Hight. A 16-time Funny Car champion, Force is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s in fact looking for his 150th victory.

Brittany Force, John’s daughter, is second to Torrence in the Top Fuel standings, trailing by 555 points.

John Force leads all drivers with eight wins at Sonoma (Funny Car). Capps has four Funny Car wins, Antron Brown has four Sonoma wins in Top Fuel and Doug Kalitta has five, the last coming in 2005.

Tonglet’s three straight titles at Sonoma are tied with Kalitta and Force, but he could claim outright ownership of the honor with a victory Sunday.

There will be one semi-local team at the track this weekend: the Scrappers Racing ride of Mike Salinas in Top Fuel and his daughter, Jianna, in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Mike won at Las Vegas and Bristol this season and Jianna is still looking for her first victory.