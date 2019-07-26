What must quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo do to take next step with 49ers?

A year ago, the 49ers reported to training camp feeling absolutely sure they had stolen Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo shouldn’t have been available. The Patriots drafted him in 2013 and spent five seasons grooming him to replace Tom Brady. But Brady doesn’t need replacing yet, even though he’s 41.

So, rather than let Garoppolo leave in free agency when his contract expired at the end of 2017, the Patriots traded him to the 49ers for a mere second-round draft pick, because Bill Belichick respects Kyle Shanahan and wanted the 49ers to succeed. That’s what the 49ers thought at the time. They believed the Patriots had given them Garoppolo out of the kindness of their hearts.

Since that trade, Brady has won his sixth Super Bowl, and Garoppolo has played just eight games and torn his ACL. Last season in particular, Garoppolo played like a mistake-prone rookie, even though he’s 27, while his backup, Nick Mullens, a former undrafted free agent who’s only 24, played like a veteran.

Now, the 49ers have to wonder if the Patriots duped them, put one over on them. Have to wonder if Garoppolo is yet another former Brady backup — like Matt Cassel, Brian Hoyer and Ryan Mallett — who failed after leaving New England.

This season is critical for Garoppolo. If he plays well coming off a torn ACL and leads the 49ers to the playoffs, he could remain the 49ers’ starting quarterback for years and years and ascend to the level of Joe Montana and Steve Young. But if he struggles coming off a torn ACL, the 49ers could bench him or cut him. His contract is easy to terminate after this season.

Here’s what Garoppolo must prove to stay employed in Santa Clara:

1. Durability

When the 49ers traded for Garoppolo, he had started only two games. And in the second game, he separated his throwing shoulder trying to run away from a defender rather than throwing the ball out of bounds.

The 49ers believed this injury was an isolated incident, not the beginning of a pattern of poor decision-making. Their belief grew stronger when Garoppolo started five games for the 49ers in 2017 behind a makeshift offensive line and didn’t get hurt.

But in 2018, Garoppolo reverted to the reckless playing style he showed when he separated his shoulder while playing for the Patriots. Week 2, Garoppolo tried to scramble away from Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, and Davis slammed Garoppolo to the turf on his head. The next week, Garoppolo scrambled and decided to cut back into the field and hit a defender rather than protect himself and run out of bounds. As Garoppolo cut back, his ACL snapped.

Through 10 career NFL starts, Garoppolo has suffered two serious injuries and shown he doesn’t protect himself the way a franchise quarterback should. That’s one reason he never has started more than five games in a row. Compare him to Russell Wilson, who scrambles much more often than Garoppolo. In seven seasons, Wilson has never missed a game, because he protects himself when he runs. Knows when to slide or run out of bounds. Doesn’t take unnecessary hits because he understands the Seahawks need him.