At 70, drag-racing legend John Force as colorful as ever

John Force had a visible limp while walking around at Sonoma Raceway on Friday — don’t think for a second it’s going to stop him from racing this weekend. He’ll definitely talk you out of that thought in an instant.

And as those who have ever watched NHRA drag racing for a few minutes knows, when John Force — the sport’s all-time great — speaks, people listen. He had quite the pair of stories to share about what led to the limp on Friday afternoon, and it all occurred within the previous 24 hours.

Force, an eight-time Sonoma Nationals winner and 16-time NHRA champion still racing a full-time schedule at age 70, spent a few days with his family at Lake Tahoe prior to Sunday’s event. He was walking his dogs with his wife and grandkids on a trail Thursday when another pair of hunting dogs ran toward his, and Force went into protector mode.

“I was worried more about the kids,” Force said. “I went right into fight mode.”

Force said he tried to grab the handle on one of the aggressive dogs’ collar, but that didn’t go as smoothly as he hoped: “When he got there, I tried throwing the dog, and I went over a log, went down in the dirt and busted — not busted — but cut up the back of my leg. I was bleeding on my arm.

“And the only thing my wife said to me: ‘You know how many times you said that dirty word? Five.’ And Jacob (Force’s grandson) said, ‘No, grandma, he only said it three times.’”

The dogs’ owner finally showed at the scene and was able to get the animals away.

“He said, ‘I’m really sorry,’ and I said, ‘No, I’m really sorry,’” Force recalled.

Force said he was attacked by a guard dog while at a gas station en route to an event at Sacramento Raceway years ago. The encounter required stitches and still leaves him with a fear of dogs, though he said he loves all animals.

“He ate me alive on my way to Sacramento Raceway!” Force joked.

Force left his eventful Tahoe visit for Sonoma Raceway early Friday morning, “coffee’d up, all wound up,” talking on his phone on the dashboard — he swears by that — on the trip into Sonoma County and got to the front gate of the raceway.

And then someone tried to tell John Force he wasn’t John Force.

Force arrived at the gate and was met by a gentleman with a mustache and hat.

Force gave the mustache man his credentials, and that man said his credentials were no good.

And then it began.

“This is no good, sir,” the mustache man (Ron Capps) said. “You need to park your car and come in. You obviously have somebody’s else credential.”

Force: “If it’s no good, why do I have somebody’s credential?”

Mustache man: “Just get out of the car.”

Force: “‘I’m John Force!’ — I thought that might help.”

Capps, one of Force’s best friends and a drag-racing great himself, kept the charade going.

Force said he started asking people at the gate watching the incident unfold, “What’s wrong with the guy?”