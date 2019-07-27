At 70, drag-racing legend John Force as colorful as ever

PETER FOURNIER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 26, 2019, 9:45PM
Updated 2 hours ago

John Force had a visible limp while walking around at Sonoma Raceway on Friday — don’t think for a second it’s going to stop him from racing this weekend. He’ll definitely talk you out of that thought in an instant.

And as those who have ever watched NHRA drag racing for a few minutes knows, when John Force — the sport’s all-time great — speaks, people listen. He had quite the pair of stories to share about what led to the limp on Friday afternoon, and it all occurred within the previous 24 hours.

Force, an eight-time Sonoma Nationals winner and 16-time NHRA champion still racing a full-time schedule at age 70, spent a few days with his family at Lake Tahoe prior to Sunday’s event. He was walking his dogs with his wife and grandkids on a trail Thursday when another pair of hunting dogs ran toward his, and Force went into protector mode.

“I was worried more about the kids,” Force said. “I went right into fight mode.”

Force said he tried to grab the handle on one of the aggressive dogs’ collar, but that didn’t go as smoothly as he hoped: “When he got there, I tried throwing the dog, and I went over a log, went down in the dirt and busted — not busted — but cut up the back of my leg. I was bleeding on my arm.

“And the only thing my wife said to me: ‘You know how many times you said that dirty word? Five.’ And Jacob (Force’s grandson) said, ‘No, grandma, he only said it three times.’”

The dogs’ owner finally showed at the scene and was able to get the animals away.

“He said, ‘I’m really sorry,’ and I said, ‘No, I’m really sorry,’” Force recalled.

Force said he was attacked by a guard dog while at a gas station en route to an event at Sacramento Raceway years ago. The encounter required stitches and still leaves him with a fear of dogs, though he said he loves all animals.

“He ate me alive on my way to Sacramento Raceway!” Force joked.

Force left his eventful Tahoe visit for Sonoma Raceway early Friday morning, “coffee’d up, all wound up,” talking on his phone on the dashboard — he swears by that — on the trip into Sonoma County and got to the front gate of the raceway.

And then someone tried to tell John Force he wasn’t John Force.

Force arrived at the gate and was met by a gentleman with a mustache and hat.

Force gave the mustache man his credentials, and that man said his credentials were no good.

And then it began.

“This is no good, sir,” the mustache man (Ron Capps) said. “You need to park your car and come in. You obviously have somebody’s else credential.”

Force: “If it’s no good, why do I have somebody’s credential?”

Mustache man: “Just get out of the car.”

Force: “‘I’m John Force!’ — I thought that might help.”

Capps, one of Force’s best friends and a drag-racing great himself, kept the charade going.

Force said he started asking people at the gate watching the incident unfold, “What’s wrong with the guy?”

And, according to Force, the mustache man told him: “First off, if you were John Force, it would have the No. 1 on it.”

“I thought he was being sarcastic because I’m not doing so well this year,” Force said.

“The guy goes, ‘You’re not John Force.’ And then I said that terrible word my wife hates, then I just lost it.”

Force said he got out of the car and grabbed the credentials out of Capps’ hand: “Nobody takes my credentials!”

He looked over at a familiar face watching the whole thing and said, “What’s wrong with you?! You know it’s John Force!”

“And then Capps goes, ‘Stop right here. Force, it’s me, Capps,” Force said. “Because I blew a head gasket.

“He goes, ‘God, what’s wrong with you’?” Force said. He told him: “I’ve been on the phone; I’m all wired up. I got to be at the pro meeting — so do you, and in two minutes we’re going to be late.”

At that point, Force switched to a bike to get to the meeting. As he was going back to apologize to the front-gate staff — another cup of coffee in tow — he said his hat flew off.

As he turned around to get it, a car pulled out of a gate and he swerved to avoid it, throwing him off the bike and landing on the knee, again.

“All because of Ron Capps trying to get some footage,” Force said.

That’s John Force’s five-minute explanation of a chaotic 24 hours, and although he can be seen with a slight limp in Wine Country this weekend, he remains ready to throttle to the 1,000-foot line and go for his 150th career drag-racing win.

According to Force, he and Capps apologized to one another and aren’t mad at each other. Capps had done the charade to other drivers who arrived at the gate, but Force was the only one to go back and forth with him.

Force said Capps wasn’t wearing his usual shades, leading to the charade going as far as it did.

“I’m the only one that made a fool of myself,” Force said.

The knee will be OK, Force said. “It’ll be OK; it’s just stiff.”

“What a fun morning,” he quipped. “Now, what about racing?”

As for his longevity, Force knows his life in a dragster will eventually come to an end, but he’s still pushing for win No. 1 of the season in Funny Car.

“I know I can’t race until I’m 75 or 80,” Force said. “I can’t imagine that. Because I know how I changed in the last five years. Yeah, I show a lot of energy, I’m talking, but it’s painful, it’s hard.

“When you get older, it’s father time and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Take him out of the dragster, and he’ll still be John Force. At least Ron Capps in a mustache, hat and new shades won’t contest that fact anytime soon.

