Robert Hight, Clay Millican are top qualifiers for NHRA Sonoma Nationals

Robert Hight continued his dominance this season and at Sonoma Raceway throughout his career, earning the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday for Sunday’s Funny Car eliminations — his eighth top qualifier of 2019.

Hight, the defending Sonoma Nationals champion in the Funny Car division, will be seeking his third win at Sonoma and his 50th career win overall. It would vault him into elite territory in the sport, with John Force and Ron Capps being the only two drag racers who have earned 50 career wins.

“Being No. 1 is big,” Hight said in a speedway media report. “It gives you some confidence and it shows we’re consistent. We’ve been in a lot of different conditions all year and to have eight No. 1 (qualifiers), it shows we have a combination for all different conditions.

“It was big for me today to make it down two runs because we’re going to be faced with the same conditions tomorrow. I’ve done well here, set a couple records and that all gives you confidence, and that’s big.”

Hight’s 334.65 mph 1,000-foot dash took only 3.858 seconds, 17-thousandths of a second faster than Shawn Langdon, who ran a 3.875 elapsed time. Langdon ran slower than No. 3 qualifier Jack Beckman — 329.99 mph to 333.41 mph — but Beckman was four-thousandths of a second faster.

Beckman did earn the No. 4 spot over Bob Tasca III with that speed, as he equaled Tasca’s time.

Langdon will face No. 15 seed Terry Haddock in the first round, Beckman will go against No. 14 seed Jeff Diehl and Tasca will take on No. 13 seed Jim Campbell.

Force, the NHRA’s all-time great and an eight-time Sonoma Nationals winner, qualified seventh with a time of 3.918 seconds at 327.9 mph. He’ll face No. 10 seed Tim Wilkerson in the opening round.

Clay Millican’s 330.96 mph time qualifier earned him the top spot in the Top Fuel division, which automatically vaults him into Sunday’s quarterfinals since there are only 15 Top Fuel entries this weekend. It’s the same for Hight, with only 15 Funny Car competitors.

Saturday was the fourth time Millican has earned the top spot at Sonoma.

Not that Millican’s team, looking for win No. 1 on the season, is taking a deep breath: they’ll have to take on the winner of Brittany Force vs. Mike Salinas, the top two bonus point qualifiers this weekend.

“But any of these races are very difficult,” Millican said in a NHRA media report about a matchup against Force or Salinas. “Its all smiles at our pit right now, though, because we haven’t hurt anything running this weekend and we’ve broken a barrier by running 3.69, and once you’ve broken that barrier, its much easier to keep breaking more.”

Rounding out the top 5 in Top Fuel qualifying is Steve Torrence at the No. 2 spot, his father Billy Torrence at the No. 3 position, Antron Brown at No. 4 and Doug Kalitta at No. 5.

In Pro Stock, Alex Laughlin earned the top spot for the first time in 2019. Deric Kramer earned the No. 2 spot and Jeg Coughlin is No. 3.

In Pro Stock motorcycles, Matt Smith earned the No. 1 position.

Also Saturday, Andrew Hines won the NHRA Mickey Thompson Pro Bike Battle, defeating teammate Eddie Krawiec to earn a $25,000 bonus in an All-Star race that featured the top eight riders in the points standings.

Sunday’s finals will be broadcast live beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Fox Sports 1. The final rounds will air live on Fox with a two-hour broadcast at 2 p.m.

For those visiting the raceway, the eliminations start at 11 a.m.