Prune Packers sweep way to California Collegiate League championship series

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 25, 2019, 10:45PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The Healdsburg Prune Packers will play for the California Collegiate League championship this weekend after sweeping the league’s North Division series, sending the Lincoln Potters home with an 8-4 win Thursday night at Recreation Park.

The Prune Packers won back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday to take the North Division title in the best-of-three series against the visiting Potters and will now head to California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks for the championship series.

After blanking the Potters 7-0 in Wednesday’s opener, the Prune Packers had a tougher time in Game 2.

Lincoln hit home runs in the first and second innings off Prune Packers starter Morgan White to go up 3-0.

But Healdsburg’s offense responded in the bottom of the second when John Lagattuta tied it up with a three-run home run.

In the fourth inning, the Prune Packers took the lead for good on Lagattuta’s RBI single up the middle to score Connor Mack.

Healdsburg relievers Michael Clark, Randy Polonia and Trey Gartlett allowed just one run, on a Lincoln homer, after White left before the start of the third.

In the eighth, Healdsburg closer Devin Kirby came on and began his five-out performance to cap the game, including three strikeouts.

Clark earned the win and Lagattuta led the Prune Packers with four RBIs and two runs on two hits and a walk.

The Prune Packers will face the CCL South champions — either the Arroyo Seco Saints or the Santa Barbara Foresters — in a best-of-three title series on Saturday and Sunday at Cal Lutheran.

Healdsburg will be seeking its first CCL championship in its five years in the league. The Prune Packers previously reached the title series in 2017 but lost to the Orange County Riptide.

