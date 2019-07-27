Ironman 70.3 underway, as thousands of athletes race toward downtown Santa Rosa

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2019, 8:27AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

If you’re planning a visit to downtown Santa Rosa on Saturday morning, be aware that the triathlon party has already started.

Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa kicked off about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, and 2,700 athletes were quickly making their way toward Old Courthouse Square after swimming 1.2 miles in Lake Sonoma, and setting out on the 56-mile bike course before running a half marathon along the Santa Rosa Creek Trail.

Winners were expected to finish after 10:00 a.m.

The finish line at Old Courthouse Square will be the focal point today, reuniting athletes, family and friends, and everyday onlookers. The crowd in last year’s event generated as much as $8.4 million in direct spending in Sonoma County, according to the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber.

“Restaurants and bars do very well,” said Raissa de la Rosa, the city’s economic development manager, said this week. “I think everybody gets some benefit from the days leading up.”

City officials recommend downloading the Waze cellphone app to help fend off race-related congestion. Or, check out the city’s list of road closures.

— This story will be updated throughout the day.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine