Ironman 70.3 underway, as thousands of athletes race toward downtown Santa Rosa

If you’re planning a visit to downtown Santa Rosa on Saturday morning, be aware that the triathlon party has already started.

Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa kicked off about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, and 2,700 athletes were quickly making their way toward Old Courthouse Square after swimming 1.2 miles in Lake Sonoma, and setting out on the 56-mile bike course before running a half marathon along the Santa Rosa Creek Trail.

Winners were expected to finish after 10:00 a.m.

The finish line at Old Courthouse Square will be the focal point today, reuniting athletes, family and friends, and everyday onlookers. The crowd in last year’s event generated as much as $8.4 million in direct spending in Sonoma County, according to the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber.

“Restaurants and bars do very well,” said Raissa de la Rosa, the city’s economic development manager, said this week. “I think everybody gets some benefit from the days leading up.”

City officials recommend downloading the Waze cellphone app to help fend off race-related congestion. Or, check out the city’s list of road closures.

— This story will be updated throughout the day.