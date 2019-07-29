American swimmers dominate at worlds

GWANGJU, South Korea — This time, Caeleb Dressel stands alone.

The American won his record eighth medal at the world swimming championships Sunday, helping the U.S. to silver in the 4x100-meter medley relay after anchor Nathan Adrian got overtaken for gold in the closing meters.

“Part of me is very happy,” Dressel said. “Part of me wants to cry that I’m done with it. I’ve got pimples on my face from just the stress of the meet. I’m probably losing some hair.”

One night after becoming the first swimmer to win three golds in one night at a worlds for the second time, Dressel’s haul included six golds at the biggest meet after the Olympics.

Dressel’s golds came in the 50 and 100 free, 50 and 100 butterfly, mixed 4x100 free relay and 4x100 free relay. His other silver was in the mixed 4x100 medley relay. He was named the FINA male swimmer of the meet.

“He’s a phenomenal talent,” South Africa’s Chad le Clos said. “He seems to get better throughout the days.”

The U.S. team finished atop the medals table with 27, including 14 golds. Australia was second with 19 and five golds.

Simone Manuel completed a sweep of the 50 and 100 freestyles, the first American woman to achieve the feat. She won four golds and six medals overall in the eight-day competition.

She came back later to anchor the U.S. to an easy victory in the 4x100 medley relay. Regan Smith, Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia and Manuel won in 3:50.40, lowering the mark of 3:51.55 set two years ago in Hungary.

In the 50 free, Manuel raced one length of the pool in 24.05. She held off Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, who took silver in 24.07, and Campbell, who earned bronze in 24.11.

In the 100 free, Campbell was second and Sjostrom third.

King won the 50 breaststroke, giving her two victories over Russian rival Yuliya Efimova.