Petaluma Intermediates drop opener of LLWS

The Petaluma American Little League’s Intermediate division All-Stars won the West Region and took a 19-game winning streak into the division’s World Series in Livermore on Sunday, but Petaluma saw that amazing streak end with an opening-game loss.

The Central region’s team from Indiana handed the Petaluma boys a 9-3 loss in the double-elimination tournament, setting up a must-win game for Petaluma on Tuesday in a loser’s bracket game. Petaluma will have to win out to win the LLWS for the intermediate or 50/70 division, which is for 13- and 14-year-olds using a 50-foot pitching distance and 70-foot basepaths.

Petaluma got out to a lead with a pair of runs in the first inning, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Philip Liu and again when Kalen Clemmens scored on a wild pitch. Petaluma went up 3-1 on an RBI single in the top of the third by Liu, but it was all Central after that. Central pulled away with four runs in the third inning and added four in the fourth.

Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev took the loss for Petaluma. He allowed four hits and five runs over 2⅓ innings, striking out three batters.