Sonoma Raceway notebook: NHRA weekend raised more than $44,000 for charity

The NHRA Sonoma Nationals weekend raised more than $44,000 for the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities through a variety of events leading up to Sunday’s finals.

The most prominent charity event of drag-racing weekend is the Eric Medlen Nitro Night at Viansa Sonoma Winery. The Thursday night event raised more than $29,000 in support of children in Sonoma County and across the North Coast.

The event is held annually in memory of Eric Medlen, an Oakdale native who passed away after suffering injuries during a crash in a test session at Gainesville Speedway in 2007. The dinner has raised more than $332,900 since its first night. Honored at this year’s dinner was 2012 NHRA Funny Car champ Jack Backman.

In a first-time event, the Sonoma chapter of SCC coordinated a “red-bucket brigade” to pass donation containers around the fan viewing areas at the raceway on Friday, collecting more than $12,400.

The final charity event of the weekend was the Eric Medlen Ice Cream Social on Sunday after the finals, which raised more than $1,044 as fans enjoyed a free scoop of ice cream.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities, visit SonomaRaceway.com/scc or contact Cheri Plattner at 707-933-3950 or cplattner@sonomaraceway.com.

MotoAmerica

The MotoAmerica Cycle Gear Championship will take place at Sonoma Raceway next weekend, Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11.

The high-speed bikes will race in a variety of classes, including three that will feature racers from Sonoma County — the most prominent being Tyler O’Hara in the Supersport class. Also racing will be Shelina Moreda, from Petaluma, in the Stock 1,000 class. Moreda learned to ride on a dairy farm and is now a pro competitor across the world and was named a Covergirl cosmetics model in 2017.

In addition, Rohnert Park’s Nikolas Thompson will race in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup.

For more information, visit www.sonomaraceway.com/events/cycle-gear-championship-of-sonoma.

Wednesday Night Drags

Four Sonoma County residents took home crowns at the return of Wednesday Night Drags to the raceway this week.

In an all-Sonoma County final, Cotati’s Nick Bublitz (2001 Chevrolet Corvette) took the jackpot crown against Santa Rosa’s Tommy Johnson (1970 Chevrolet Camaro), using a .006-second reaction time to win.

Santa Rosa’s Craig Love (2014 Ford Mustang) used a quick reaction time at the start as well — .076 seconds — to take the Gear Jammer division by .015 over Antioch’s Nathan Van Tuchlinski (2003 Corvette).

Also taking local honors: Eric Oliver won the motorcycle division crown in a 2005 Suzuki and Penngrove’s Tony Piazza won the street division in a 1968 Chevrolet El Camino.

The Wednesday Night Drags program runs almost every Wednesday. Currently in its 31st year, it runs from March 13 through Nov. 13. Fans can race their vehicles down the quarter-mile drag strip in a controlled environment away from city streets. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with racing from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Competitors must have a driver’s license to compete, their cars must pass a technical inspection and all vehicles must have mufflers. Up to 300 cars are allowed to enter.

Running alongside the drags will be Sonoma Drift, where pros and amateurs can swing wheels to perfect their drifting techniques. Speed is secondary as competitors are judged on the style and execution of their drift through a marked course in the raceway’s paddock. Cars must pass a technical inspection before being allowed to drift.

Drifting starts at 4 p.m. Drivers pay $25 and high school students with ID can race for $15 at the gate. Spectators can watch for $10.

The next Wednesday Night Drags event is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Top the Cops

In this week’s edition of Top the Cops, Sonoma’s Charlotte Skorlich defeated Napa CHP Officer Marc Renspurger after he fouled at the start and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Jack Neely used a quicker reaction time to defeat Sebastopol’s Joseph McBurney despite being 0.2 seconds slower.

The Top the Cops program provides high school students across the Bay Area an opportunity to race against law enforcement officers every Wednesday night. The raceway touts the program, in its 25th season, as an alternative to illegal street racing and provides kids with the chance to speak with officers about safe driving and other rules of the road. It runs alongside almost every Wednesday Night Drags event through Aug. 28.