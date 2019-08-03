When will fans see Giants' new acquisitions?

DENVER — Farhan Zaidi’s first trade deadline with the Giants proved to be his most hectic day on the job.

The first-year president of baseball operations executed five different deadline deals, acquiring eight players, including six prospects who will begin their careers with the Giants in the minor leagues.

The Giants subtracted three veteran relievers — Sam Dyson, Mark Melancon and Drew Pomeranz — off their 25-man roster through trades, but they weren’t a true “seller” as they hung onto ace Madison Bumgarner and acquired 2018 All-Star second baseman Scooter Gennett.

Gennett joined the Giants Friday in Denver as the team opened a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies. The left-handed hitting infielder is the only player acquired Wednesday who immediately reported to the major league club, but Zaidi indicated Gennett isn’t the lone trade acquisition who could help the team this season.

Here’s a look at each of the minor league prospects the Giants added Wednesday and an analysis of when fans might see them at the big-league level.

Mauricio Dubon, shortstop: Acquired in the deal that sent Pomeranz and Ray Black to the Milwaukee Brewers, Dubon is likely the most major-league ready of any of the prospects the Giants added Wednesday. The 25-year-old middle infielder is a good athlete with the ability to play shortstop, second base and in the outfield and at a minimum, the Giants view him as a solid super-utility option.

The addition of Gennett means fans may not see Dubon this season, but if any infielders suffer an injury, he could be called upon to come up and earn significant playing time. Dubon already reported to Triple-A Sacramento and is 1 for 7 in two games.

Jaylin Davis, outfielder: A power-hitting corner outfielder who hits from the right side, Davis is another player with the potential to contribute right away. Zaidi said he’ll report to Triple-A Sacramento, where the Giants will evaluate how he fares in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Davis make his major league debut within the month.

Across two levels in the Twins organization this season, Davis hit 25 home runs and posted a .954 OPS. His strikeout rate is still too high, but the power is a tool the Giants might not be able to wait on.

Joseph McCarthy, outfielder: Another outfielder who will report immediately to Triple-A, McCarthy was suffering through a rough 2019 season in the Rays organization before the Giants acquired him in a minor league deal.

Despite hitting just .192 in 43 games for Triple-A Durham this season, the Giants are intrigued with McCarthy because he’s always had solid contact skills and up until this season, he was climbing the minor league ladder at an impressive rate. McCarthy may need a solid start to the 2020 season to earn his first call-up, but the Rays are facing a 40-man roster crunch in the offseason and the Giants aren’t — so they felt it was worthwhile to take a look at the Virginia product.

If the Giants needed a left-handed hitting corner outfielder to call up this season, Chris Shaw deserves a look before McCarthy.

Tristan Beck, pitcher: Once a highly touted prospect who was believed to have first-round potential, Beck opted to go to college and pitched at Stanford before being drafted in the fourth round in 2018 by the Braves. Former Braves scouting director Brian Bridges clearly had a hand in the organization’s pursuit of Beck as he joined the Giants as a national scouting cross-checker this spring.