Benefield: St. Helena track standout McClain turns sights to cross country

In middle school, Harper McClain was wary about track.

Once a week, in physical education class, students in McClain’s class were tasked with running one mile against the clock. That wasn’t the problem for McClain. The problem came in the grading, she said. Every successive week, she had to run the mile faster than the prior week in order to get an A.

“Our grade was basically depending on it, if we didn’t get a PB — a personal best,” she said. “It always made me so nervous. This is why in track I was always nervous — not being able to do the next thing.”

Not being able to do the next thing in track is no longer an issue for McClain because, by all accounts, McClain herself is the next thing.

After forgoing track in her freshman year in favor of focusing on soccer, McClain had a breakout debut as a sophomore, running her way to a seventh-place finish in the 3,200-meters at the CIF State Track and Field Championship. Her run continued this summer as she ran to two USA Track and Field Junior Olympics 15-16-year-old national titles in the 1,500 and 3,000 meters July 27-28. Those distances are not terribly common for high school track, but her times put her among elite names in all-time Redwood Empire running and now rank her as a top runner not only in California, but in the nation.

Her 3,000-meter time at the Junior Olympics puts McClain at No. 1 in California among returning juniors and is in the top 20 nationally, according to MileSplit.com. She’s now fourth-fastest in California in the 1,500 meters and 13th in the nation among rising juniors.

McClain, who will start her junior year at St. Helena High on Aug. 21, now ranks fourth all-time in both the 1,500 and 3,000 meters behind a trio of superstars: Julia Stamps (Santa Rosa, 4:23 and 9:19), Sara (Bei) Hall (Montgomery, 4:30.24 and 9:30), and Rylee Bowen, (Sonoma Academy, 4:30.56 and 9:49).

An estimated conversion of her 1,500 meters to a 1,600-meter time puts McClain in the range of 4:56, which is just off a top-10 place on the all-time list. She is currently ranked 20th all-time with an official mark of 5:01.04.

Those results come on the heels of a remarkable sophomore campaign which saw McClain shatter three decades-old school records in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters, and cemented her place on the all-Redwood Empire rankings.

Not bad for a runner who just dipped her to toe into track’s waters last season. She didn’t even run cross country — she played soccer instead. In running circles it’s as if McClain, like the Greek Goddess Athena, was pulled from Zeus’ head, fully formed and wearing armor to boot.

In just one season, McClain has seemingly shed her middle school worries. This is someone who is no longer afraid to test her limits.

“It sounds weird, but I have fallen in love with pushing myself,” she said. “I have kind of learned to enjoy, it sounds really crazy, but enjoy being in a state of pain and thinking of the other side. It’s helped me not just with running, but being a person and being OK with doing the hard things.”

In the very recent past, the hard thing was taking a break from running.