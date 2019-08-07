Barber: Matias Almeyda has MLS’ Earthquakes marking, running and winning

This offseason, the San Jose Earthquakes were treated to a 17-day trip to subtropical seaside Mexico. However, befitting a team that had finished 4-21-9 in 2018, easily the worst mark in the first 21 years of the franchise, the players didn’t get to spend a lot of time wakeboarding.

“Yeah, it was brutal,” said Tommy Thompson, a 23-year-old right-back from Loomis. “We were in Cancun for over two weeks. And we had double days every single day throughout the whole trip, and we had one day off. So it was very intense.”

It wasn’t just the preseason workouts, which members of the team consistently describe as the hardest of their careers. It was the mental load of learning a new offensive and, especially, defensive approach, one that bears little resemblance to anything being deployed at the professional level. And when the Major League Soccer season finally began, the Earthquakes lost their first four games.

Here we go again, right?

“I think definitely, the first four games it was ‘another bad year,’” said midfielder Jackson Yueill. “It’s a new system. No one’s gonna, like, understand it.”

It all seems so quaint now that the Earthquakes have turned into one of the hottest teams in MLS. Since that opening skid, they have rebounded to go 11-3-5. They are currently tied with Minnesota United and the Seattle Sounders for second place in the Western Conference. They haven’t lost at home since the end of March.

On other fields, the 49ers and Raiders hope to engineer huge turnarounds from terrible seasons. The Giants looked like they were on their way to doing just that until, oh, about a week ago. Every bad team believes it is one season away from contention. In reality, it’s exceptionally hard to do.

But the Earthquakes are doing it. How? You have to look to the inspirational taskmaster who took over as head coach this year, and the retro-chic defensive scheme he brought to San Jose.

Landing Matias Almeyda was a coup for a club that last posted a winning record in 2013. A star player for Argentina in two World Cups and the 1996 Olympics, he raised up a downtrodden River Plate team to promotion during his one year coaching in his home country, then guided Chivas de Guadalajara, one of Mexico’s most popular teams, to five trophies in three years.

The Earthquakes were lucky to get him, and he made a quick impression with his tough-love approach and his insistence upon a beautiful form of futbol.

As Almeyda told reporters through an interpreter early in the season: “I got tired of seeing anti-soccer. For me, the anti-soccer people wait and allow their team to be carried by individual efforts. Our scheme involves everyone playing and everyone running. Everyone is committed and whoever is not committed is left to be exposed. We don’t believe in star players; the stars are far away in the sky and cannot be touched. We believe in the same soccer we played in our youth, to enjoy it.”

Is it my imagination, or do those words sound like something Steve Kerr might say about basketball? Certainly, Almeyda is having a similar effect on his team.

The coach has reshaped the roster to some extent, adding experienced Latin American players like Argentine right winger Cristian Espinoza and center-forward Andres Rios (who just joined the team), Brazilian defensive midfielder Judson and Mexican left winger Carlos Fierro (who joined a month ago). Thompson has responded by learning Spanish, logging more than 200 hours on the language app Duolingo.