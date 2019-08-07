Giants woes continue with 5-3 loss to Nationals

JEFF FARAUDO
SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS
August 6, 2019, 11:05PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants’ torrid July is fading nearly out of sight in their rear-view mirror after a 5-3 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, their eighth defeat in 12 games.

Hours after releasing veteran second baseman Joe Panik, the Giants sent rookie left-hander Conner Menez against the Nationals, but the 24-year-old from Hollister could not halt the team’s recent skid in front of 31,628 fans at Oracle Park.

Pablo Sandoval tried to rescue the Giants, doubling and scoring a run in the sixth, and delivering an RBI double in the seventh. But he struck out to end the game with Kevin Pillar on third base.

The Giants (56-58), who won 17 of 20 though July 23, made up no ground in the National League wild-card race after entering the night 3½ games out of the No. 2 spot.

Menez had pitched well at three levels this summer, including a 5-3 record with a 3.29 earned run average at Double-A and Triple-A. He allowed just two runs in five innings of a no-decision against the Mets in his major-league debut with the Giants on July 21.

In his first MLB start since then, Menez was shakier this time, allowing five earned runs in six innings.

He has surrendered two home runs in each of his two starts.

Menez walked two batters in the first, falling behind 1-0 when Kurt Suzuki delivered a two-out RBI single.

After a 1-2-3 inning against the bottom of the order in the second, Menez again started the third with a walk to Trea Turner. A single by Gerardo Parra set up Anthony Rendon’s sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead before Suzuki hit a two-run homer 10 rows up the left-field bleachers.

The Giants got on the board in the third when Pillar singled, went to third on a wild pickoff try by starter Anibal Sanchez, and scored on Brandon Crawford’s ground out.

But the Nationals got that run back in the fifth when Turner lined a 3-2 pitch over the left-field fence for a 5-1 lead.

The veteran right-hander Sanchez (7-6), who entered the game with a lifetime 3-0 record and 0.58 ERA against the Giants, allowed his only earned run of the night when pinch hitter Sandoval doubled to lead off the sixth and scored on Brandon Belt’s single to right.

Sandoval stayed in the game and doubled in Pillar to make it 5-3 in the seventh.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine