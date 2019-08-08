How Giants’ Scooter Gennett got his nickname

Scooter Gennett is a San Francisco Giant now, which probably leads a lot of Bay Area baseball fans to a logical question: Why does a grown man call himself Scooter?

The Press Democrat asked Gennett how he got the nickname before a recent game at Oracle Park, and the story is gold. Gennett has told it before. You may well have heard it before. If not, here is the Tale of Scooter, in Gennett’s own words. This happened when he was 4 or 5 years old:

“I was a big fan of the Muppet Babies. It’s kind of a spinoff from the Muppets. And Scooter was my favorite character. He was the crazy one, kind of ornery, and I found a lot of similarities between me and him.

“And I was in the car one day with my mom. Graduated from the car seat. So I’m just in the back but, obviously, seatbelt. She put it on, and I got in this habit of waiting till she started driving and then say, ‘Hey, Mom, look,’ and I would unclick it. And I did that like three or four times, she would have to stop, get out of the car, put it back on, tell me not to do it. And she got fed up and went to the police station.

“And I just remember a police officer – a big, tall police officer with a badge, and I remember being scared. And he asked me what my name was and I made up Scooter. And my mom never heard it before. And he was like, ‘What’s your real name?’ And I’m like, Scooter Gennett. And I didn’t answer, I guess, for a year to my given name. Ryan’s my real name.

“So they had to call me Scooter, and that’s how I got my nickname. … And basically, I mean, the only thing that makes sense is I thought that I was going to get arrested or get in trouble if I answered my real name.”

Well played by Mrs. Gennett, you’d have to admit. But an even better move by young Ryan, the future second baseman.