49ers enter preseason with key injuries

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers limp into their first preseason game after doing everything they could to stay healthy during training camp.

They didn’t tackle, nor did they scrimmage for more than an hour a day. The practices were relatively light. And yet, six starters on defense went down: Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Arik Armstead, K’Waun Williams, Jason Verrett and Jimmie Ward.

Now, the 49ers must take extra precautions and make sure no one else gets injured during an exhibition game, just so they can field a competitive team Week 1 of the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are five things to know about the 49ers as they begin their exhibition game schedule with Saturday night’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

1. Nick Bosa will miss every exhibition game and possibly the regular season opener, too.

He’s hurt again.

The 49ers’ first-round pick, who tore his ACL his senior year of high school, tore a bilateral core muscle in 2018 at Ohio State and then pulled his hamstring during his first OTA with the 49ers, will miss more time. He injured his ankle Wednesday during practice.

“We had a big man fall on (Bosa’s) leg,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR. “Our gut reaction was he was going to miss the year, and then we found out it was the ankle with some high-ankle components. It’s not a major one — any time you get a major high ankle, it could be a while. It’s a pretty minor one. But anytime you’re dealing with a high ankle, it’s never THAT minor. We’re hoping for Week 1. We think he has a good chance for it, but can’t guarantee that.”

Former 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster suffered a high-ankle sprain in 2017. His injury took six weeks to heal. If Bosa misses six weeks, he will miss the season opener. But his father, John Bosa, doesn’t expect Nick to miss that much time.

“The grade of the MRI was the lowest grade,” John Bosa said on 95.7 The Game. “The X-rays were clean. There’s no bone chip or things like that. But a high-ankle sprain takes time, and so I don’t know if that means three or four weeks, but I’m pretty confident that he’ll heal up and be ready for Tampa.”

2. Dee Ford’s injury might be more troubling than Bosa’s.

At least Bosa made it through nine camp practices. Ford made it through only three.

Ford, 28, has knee tendinitis.

“He says it happens about every camp and then usually goes away,” Shanahan said.

Unlike Bosa, whose ankle sprain will heal eventually, Ford will have tendinitis the rest of his career. Last week, his knee required a platelet-rich-plasma injection. He will miss at least the first preseason game, according to Shanahan.

Did the 49ers know Ford had tendinitis before they acquired him from the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2020 second-round pick, then gave him a five-year, $87.5 million extension?

“I mean, you get every medical report that they’ve ever had from their trainers and stuff, and that’s been on lists and everything,” Shanahan said. “So, you hear about all of that.”

So, the 49ers knew.

Maybe now it’s clear why the Chiefs didn’t offer the linebacker a long-term contract extension, and instead gave him the one-year franchise tag, then traded him to the 49ers. Perhaps they were worried about his knee.