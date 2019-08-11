Barber: 'Hard Knocks' strips away Raiders' privacy, and we eat it up

NAPA — Reporters are trained to catch minute details, but it’s a little hard to absorb every action and interaction when you’re at a joint Raiders-Rams practice featuring 180 players split between adjacent football fields.

There’s a backup plan this year, though. If you miss an altercation or a dropped touchdown pass, just watch HBO the following Tuesday. Reporters are only human; they overlook things. But the NFL Films cameras working the scene for “Hard Knocks,” the immensely popular football peep show? They miss nothing.

“After a while, you just get used to it,” defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Rams, who were on “Hard Knocks” in 2016, said after practice Thursday. “You just kind of block the cameras out after a while. At first, you’re in meetings and there’s cameras everywhere. After a while you just get in that camp mode, you forget all about the cameras and it’s just normal.”

The new normal, anyway. We are rapidly becoming a society with no expectation of privacy. We are filmed on the street, at the bank, at the office and, left to our own handheld devices, even out for beers with our friends. And professional athletes have even fewer private moments than the rest of us. I guess “Hard Knocks” was ahead of its time.

This year’s edition, you probably have heard, is following Raiders training camp in Napa. It’s a wonderful, creepy window for the team’s fans and media, and a burden that the NFL has placed upon the Raiders, one of five teams eligible for the 2019 series.

“Bottom line for me, Jon (Gruden) and I are kind of old school,” Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said July 26, the day before the first practice here. “The reason you go away to training camp is to get away from all the distractions. Get together, bond, learn your assignments. No distractions, no intrusions. ‘Hard Knocks’ is an intrusion. But it was handed to us, so it’s up to us to deal with it.”

Professional reaction to “Hard Knocks” varies. Some people fully endorse it, like Warren Sapp, the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle who played for the Raiders from 2004-07. “Oh, I love it,” Sapp said Thursday. “Yeah, I love it. I love it all the time.”

Others have no interest, like Raiders center Rodney Hudson, who said he would “absolutely not” be tuning in. “That isn’t my thing, reality TV,” Hudson added.

Or Gruden, who never met a camera he didn’t like, unless it is invading the coaching safe spaces of the meeting or film room. “Maybe some guys will put it on,” Gruden told reporters Tuesday. “I don’t even know what it’s called where you can record it and watch it whenever you can, but we are not going to be eating Crackerjacks and peanuts and watching it. We got meetings, we got the Rams coming in here.”

Some players embrace the attention, like Raiders safety Jonathan Abram, who emerged as the surprise star of Episode 1 last Tuesday night as the cameras found him riding a horse with fellow rookie Clelin Ferrell, razzing quarterback Derek Carr for his huge contract and defending himself when Gruden lectured him. “I mean, my philosophy is what Coach Gruden tells us every day: Just be yourself,” Abram said Wednesday. “You know, don’t change up, just be yourself.”