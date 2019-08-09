Petaluma American Legion team facing elimination game in World Series

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 8, 2019, 9:35PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Petaluma Leghorns state championship team couldn’t muster another late-inning rally Thursday in western region play at the American Legion World Series.

The Leghorns, made up of high school-age players from Petaluma and nearby, fell 4-2 to a team from Henderson, Nevada, in their second game at the double-elimination tournament in Fairfield.

Petaluma rallied for a 7-3 win in Wednesday’s opener but now faces the prospect of elimination in Friday’s 9:30 a.m. game against Tucson.

The Leghorns were down 4-1 in the top of the seventh inning Thursday when Marcus Wolbert’s two-out triple scored Chris Latorre, who had reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on indifference.

But the game ended when Joe Kramer grounded out to third.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine