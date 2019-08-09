Petaluma American Legion team facing elimination game in World Series

The Petaluma Leghorns state championship team couldn’t muster another late-inning rally Thursday in western region play at the American Legion World Series.

The Leghorns, made up of high school-age players from Petaluma and nearby, fell 4-2 to a team from Henderson, Nevada, in their second game at the double-elimination tournament in Fairfield.

Petaluma rallied for a 7-3 win in Wednesday’s opener but now faces the prospect of elimination in Friday’s 9:30 a.m. game against Tucson.

The Leghorns were down 4-1 in the top of the seventh inning Thursday when Marcus Wolbert’s two-out triple scored Chris Latorre, who had reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on indifference.

But the game ended when Joe Kramer grounded out to third.