Bryce Harper's 2nd home run lifts Phillies past Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Bryce Harper homered twice, including a towering three-run drive into McCovey Cove, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 9-6 on Friday night.

Harper hit a solo shot off Tyler Beede in the fifth. The slugger connected again in the seventh against Tony Watson (2-1), belting his 22nd homer after Adam Haseley singled and pinch-hitter Sean Rodriguez walked.

It was Harper’s first multihomer game in his first season with Philadelphia and No. 18 for his career.

Corey Dickerson hit a bases-loaded triple and made a sliding catch in left field as the Phillies won for the fourth time in 17 games at Oracle Park.

Harper’s performance helped make up for the loss of fellow outfielder Jay Bruce, who was placed on the injured list with a left elbow injury. Bruce hurt himself throwing the ball into the infield in the third inning Thursday.

Kevin Pillar, Stephen Vogt and Joey Rickard homered for San Francisco. Donovan Solano added three hits.

One day after being held to one hit, the Phillies got a big boost from the top of their lineup. Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Dickerson combined for six hits, six runs and seven RBIs.

Harper’s second home run capped a four-run seventh. It was a nice response after San Francisco scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Jose Alvarez (3-2) retired one batter to earn the win. Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

Philadelphia starter Drew Smyly gave up six runs in 5⅔ innings.

Beede allowed five runs and four hits in five innings. The right-hander has an 8.38 ERA over his last four starts.

Pablo Sandoval singled in the eighth for his 18th hit as a pinch hitter this season. That ties Ken Oberkfell for the most by a Giants player since 1974.