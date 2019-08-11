Petaluma Leghorns advance to American Legion tournament's final day, eye World Series

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 10, 2019, 11:13PM

The Petaluma Leghorns American Legion team, already the California state champions, hopes to emerge from Sunday’s play as the western region winners.

Petaluma reached the final day of the regional tournament in Fairfield by holding off a Honolulu team that rallied late to bring a possible winning run to the plate.

Petaluma held a 5-0 lead in the third before Honolulu scored four runs in the fourth inning. Then, with a 6-4 lead and runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh, Petaluma brought in pitcher Justin Thomas, who struck out the final Honolulu batter.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., the Leghorns will face the Albuquerque squad for the first time in the tournament. If Petaluma wins, it advances to a 4 p.m. rematch against Honolulu.

Petaluma’s team of high school-age players is hoping to reach the eight-team American Legion World Series that begins Thursday in Shelby, North Carolina.

