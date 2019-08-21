Empire notebook: Kim Conley adds to awards haul at Pan American Games

Class of 2004 Montgomery High graduate Kim Conley has added to her running resume yet again.

A two-time Olympian in the 5,000 meters, Conley finished third in that distance at the Pan American Games games in Lima, Peru, earlier this month.

Conley, who ran at UC Davis, clocked a 15:36. Conley set her personal best in the 5,000 meters in June when she ran a 15:05.

Hall races to second in Falmouth Road Race

Another Montgomery grad and professional runner, Sara Hall, finished second in the 7-mile New Balance Falmouth Road Race Sunday in Massachusetts. Hall, who was teammates with Conley at Montgomery and went on to run at Stanford, finished in 36:34, five seconds behind winner Sharon Lokedi. Des Linden, winner of the 2018 Boson Marathon, finished ninth in 38:33.

Old foes, teammates face off

Former prep soccer foes as well as longtime teammates Maddy Gonzalez and Taylor Ziemer will face off Thursday in a prime-time, early-season college soccer game between two top-ranked squads. Gonzalez, a 2016 graduate of Maria Carrillo who was named The Press Democrat All-Empire Large School Player of the Year three years in a row, is now starring at Santa Clara.

The Broncos will host Ziemer, a 2016 grad of Montgomery High who this year joins her sister and fellow Montgomery grad, sophomore Tera, playing for the Aggies of Texas A&M. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Buck Shaw Field at Santa Clara. The Aggies are currently ranked 12th and the Broncos are 13th in the nation.

Bray sisters readying for Bears’ season

Another sister tandem is set to kick off their soccer season at the University of Northern Colorado. The Bray sisters — junior Taylor and sophomore Kenzie, both Ukiah High grads — will open their season for the Bears on Friday against Southern Illinois. Taylor Bray, The Press Democrat’s 2016 All-Empire Large School Soccer Player of the Year, finished her sophomore campaign tied for fourth in the Big Sky Conference in points with six goals and four assists. Kenzie Bray started in 20 of 21 games as a freshman defender, but also managed to notch two goals on the season.

Nuno signs with LA pro squad

Class of 2012 Healdsburg grad and former Santa Rosa Junior College and Chico State soccer standout Omar Nuno continues to climb the ranks of semi-pro and professional soccer. Nuno, 25, has inked a deal with California United Strikers FC to play professionally in the National Independent Soccer Association. Nuno is coming off one season with FC Arizona, where he scored 18 goals in 20 games. Nuno also played for the Sonoma Sol, winning the National Premier Soccer League Golden Boot award after scoring 20 goals in the Golden Gate Conference in 2018. At Chico, Nuno was named first-team All-Western Region. The Strikers play the Oakland Roots at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Laney College in Oakland.

Football coach Franci to be remembered

A public memorial service is scheduled for Aug. 31 to celebrate the life of longtime Montgomery High football coach Jason Franci. Franci died Oct. 29 at the age of 75. Franci, for whom the Vikings’ stadium is named, retired in 2012 as the winningest coach in the Redwood Empire with 232 wins, three North Coast Section championships — in 1996, 2000 and 2004 — in 33 seasons. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Montgomery’s football field, 1250 Hahman Dr. A barbecue and reception will follow.

