Runners cautious, resolved after reported sexual assault in Howarth Park in Santa Rosa

The team run was slated to take off from near the boat ramp at Howarth Park at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. But Santa Rosa High School cross country coach Carrie Joseph started getting texts from concerned parents Friday night.

Santa Rosa Police were reporting a sexual assault had taken place Friday morning in the women’s bathroom near Howarth Park’s lower parking lot on Summerfield Road. A 55-year-old woman, who told investigators she was preparing to go on a walk, said she was leaving the restroom when a man pushed her back into the building and assaulted her.

It reportedly happened at 8 a.m. It was a couple of hundred yards from where Joseph was planning to meet her team Saturday morning.

It was an incident that put into stark relief the differences between a cross country practice and say, basketball practice. A gym has four walls, (optional) locked doors and bright lights. Prep runners, and the coaches who lead them, train in a vast system of hills, gravel roads and rocky trails. Cell service can be spotty. Unlike a soccer practice, it would be nearly impossible for any coach to know where every athlete is at all times. Miles and miles of wooded trails and rocky terrain offers not only a paradise-like running playground, it also presents logistical challenges unheard of in other sports.

And scores of area teams use the connected, three-park system of Howarth, Spring Lake and Trione-Annadel.

So the report of an assault in a highly visible, well-trafficked gateway to that park system — a handful of yards from a row of swing sets and a carousel — unnerved some. But it also strengthened resolve.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Marcus Sprague called the incident “very rare. It does not happen all of the time anywhere and it definitely doesn’t happen in Howarth Park.”

Since Aug. 20, 2017 there have been seven calls responding to reports of any kind of assault. Three were deemed shoving matches, one was a small fire near the softball field and one was Friday’s incident.

“I consider it a safe park,” Sprague said. “I would take my family there and I do.”

Joseph used the raised concern as a way to hammer home safety protocols — none of which were not using the park system.

“It’s remarkable how little trouble has happened in the last 20 plus years of running in public,” Joseph said.

On Monday morning at the same time the alleged assault took place just three days prior, a city maintenance worker picked up trash in the playground, a man walked his dog through the parking lot and another unloaded his bicycle from his vehicle. Traffic on Summerfield Road was brisk.

As I talked to Hank Mendibles and Daisy Matthias, who spend their nights in and around the park, a woman in workout gear walked alone into the restroom in question.

“The fact that there could be someone like that among us?” Mendibles said. “It kind of makes me feel uncomfortable as a guy.”

His mom had called him from Southern California to alert him.

“It’s kind of important that we figure it out,” Matthias said.

For Joseph, who had long planned Saturday’s group run, the texts continued to trickle in, all asking versions of the same question: “Is it still on?”