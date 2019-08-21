Benefield: North Bay League starts year of changes by adding St. Vincent

Remember when the old North Bay and Sonoma County leagues disbanded just over a year ago and went on to form what officials deemed a new “Super League”?

Well, after just one year in business, the super league is getting super-er all the time.

In addition to the 12 original schools — Analy, Cardinal Newman, El Molino, Elsie Allen, Healdsburg, Maria Carrillo, Montgomery, Piner, Rancho Cotate, Santa Rosa, Ukiah and Windsor — Roseland University Prep and Sonoma Academy also have teams that participate in individual sports.

Now add to the mix St. Vincent de Paul High. The small private school that most recently competed in the North Central II League in most sports has been given the go-ahead to join the NBL. The move, already approved by the North Coast Section, will go into effect for the 2020-21 school year, meaning all of the upcoming deliberations about which schools in which sports will be in the league’s two divisions just added a new, relatively unknown player.

“When we re-align, St. Vincent will be part of that conversation,” NBL Commissioner Jan Smith Billing said.

Currently in the North Central II League in all sports except football — which plays an independent schedule — St. Vincent will be by far the smallest school in the mix. With 230 students, St. Vincent is well smaller than Healdsburg at about 522 students or El Molino with approximately 569. Santa Rosa is the league’s largest school with nearly 2,000 students.

“You either step up to that level of competition or you stay comfortable playing at the level where you are kind of a big fish,” St. Vincent Principal Patrick Daly said, acknowledging that the Mustangs are now swimming in “a very large pond.”

Looking for a way to limit their team’s travel — which currently includes regular trips to Lake and Mendocino counties, St. Vincent originally petitioned to be included in the Marin County Athletic League, Daly said. They were declined. The North Bay League was the next-best bet, he said.

“We talked to our coaches about it. Overall, we have a fairly new coaching staff across the board, coaches that want put in the time and effort into building a program, not a team,” he said. “Honestly, not one coach pushed back.”

“In terms of (North Coast Section playoffs), it benefits us. Playing against these larger teams is beneficial,” he said.

Smith Billing has already extended the offer to include St. Vincent’s coaches in discussions of which schools should compete in which NBL divisions, come 2020-21.

Daly said he expects his coaches to offer input, with a catch.

“It’s ‘Go with your hat in hand. Be humble,’” he said. “We’ll take what’s given to us.”

St. Vincent’s inclusion in the league may generate more discussion than the new division assignments. The new-look NBL will now be 13 schools strong — 14 in the winter when Sonoma Academy girls and RUP boys soccer teams join in — and that pushes the conversation about what the league should look like going forward, Smith Billing said.

“I can see us going to two leagues,” Smith Billing said. “It’s already like having two leagues.”

When Smith Billing met Tuesday with athletic directors from the current lineup of NBL schools, she continued to discuss the process of debating division assignments — a process that they will undertake three times this year — after the fall season, the winter season and the spring season.