Benefield: New North Coast Section commissioner hopes coin flips are in the past

In Pat Cruickshank’s new office at the North Coast Section offices in San Ramon is an official coin issued by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

On one side it reads, “Be a sport.” There is an image of two clasping hands. The coin is still in its wrapper.

If Cruickshank, now in his initial weeks as the new NCS commissioner who oversees athletic programs at 180 schools, has one wish for his first year on the job, I’m betting it’s this: That he never has to take that coin out of the case.

It was a coin, just like that one, remember, that ended the football season of the No. 1-ranked Cardinal Newman Cardinals in 2018. It was probably the defining moment of one of the more trying periods in the history of the section.

For the second year in a row, wildfires had devastated entire communities — not only destroying homes and lives, but creating poor air quality that put athletic seasons in limbo for weeks. Day after day of cancellations forced the hands of section officials who had to decide, hastily, how to advance teams through the playoffs.

In football, the majority of area teams voted to finish their season with a section title game and forgo a shot at the NorCal tournament. Cardinal Newman, playing in Division 3, liked its chances in NorCals and opted to gamble on a coin flip for a chance to play deeper into the season. They lost the flip.

Clearly, the whole coin thing still stings a little.

When North Bay League athletic directors met for their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday and NBL Commissioner Jan Smith Billing handed out credit card-like entry passes for NCS events, some ADs began to chuckle and look over at Cardinal Newman’s Jeff Nielson and Jerry Bonfigli.

For years, the passes have been a solid color. The 2019-20 version? It’s covered with an image of a stack of coins. Nielson and Bonfigli took the jokes in stride, but maybe that is because neither they nor anyone else are likely to be put in that position again.

Officials may have to show cards that have coins depicted on them to gain entry to games this season, but they won’t have to stand by and watch any team get eliminated by way of a coin flip. Changes are afoot and have been, almost since the moment that now-infamous coin landed on heads back in December.

It will likely be Cruickshank’s most notable piece of governance in his early days as commissioner.

Cruickshank is a longtime basketball coach. And a good one. His Heritage High School Patriots won the NCS Division 1 boys basketball title in 2018. He was an athletic director for years. He knows that contests should be decided on the field of play.

And he understands that after two years of devastating wildfires, officials need black-and-white plans in place outlining how to handle sports and schedules and championships in a time of chaos.

“When it was all said and done, after last year it was more, ‘We just have to do this,’” Cruickshank said. “Here we are just hoping and praying that we aren’t in that situation, that we don’t have to resort to this, but the fact of the matter is, we have been in it two years in a row.”