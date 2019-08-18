49ers defense frustrates Broncos in joint practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — John Lynch could sense the 49ers defense was on the verge of fighting the Denver Broncos offense. Everyone could sense it, not just the 49ers general manager who once played here with similar, white-hot intensity.

Two days of joint practices revealed how intense and vocal this 49ers defense is, and how dominant it can be with a fierce pass rush aiding a suspect secondary.

The only fight of these tame practices came Saturday after the 49ers’ physical defense ticked off the Broncos, who promptly ejected two of their players, as opposed to none from the 49ers.

It wasn’t a major melee — an air horn blew it dead under a minute, and, yet, it was an impressive show of force and camaraderie. The 49ers’ defensive front had been living in the Broncos’ backfield.

“All in all, the identity of the defense is coming together,” Lynch said before practice. “We’re going to come at you. We’re going to tee off. We’re going to keep coming. And we’re going to be physical.

“Hopefully part of that is the turnovers start coming. They have to. If anything correlates to winning and losing consistently, it’s turnover margin, and we’ve got to become a team that takes the ball away.”

No takeaways came Saturday but almost every defensive back broke up a pass, and even though Richard Sherman gave up a deep pass, Arik Armstead likely would have recorded a sack had he been allowed to hit Joe Flacco.

“It all starts with the defensive line and linebackers,” safety Tarvarius Moore said. “When they rev up and get ready to go, it trickles down.”

“I love the players and how they’re really playing aggressive, but you want to not just be hyped about wanting to be the best, you have to be very detailed in what you do, also,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The defense’s biggest mystery, at the official conclusion of training camp, is whether defensive ends Dee Ford and Nick Bosa will return from knee and ankle injuries, respectively, for the Sept. 8 opener. Both made the trip to Denver and appear to at least be walking without hindrance.

Lynch said Ford’s Week 1 status is not in question, after two weeks of rest and treatment of knee tendinitis. “It’s not ideal, we’d like to see him work with our guys, but the decision (for two-week treatment) was made to get this thing right for the year, so we can see him at full steam, and we’re close to seeing that,” Lynch said.

Mike Shanahan returns

Although the 49ers practiced here in the 2016 training camp, this visit marked a milestone return for the Shanahan family. Kyle Shanahan had not been back since 2008 when the Broncos were last coached by his father, Mike, who attended these practices and had made just one previous stop at the facility two weeks ago.

“It looks completely different,” Kyle Shanahan said. “The facility looks great; it was good to see a lot of old people and we really enjoyed our time here.”

More pertinent to the 49ers’ present state is how Mike Shanahan spent last season in his retirement: He tutored an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.