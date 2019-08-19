Barber: A’s are Bay Area’s no-drama team

OAKLAND - The A’s lost 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. They failed to complete a sweep of the Houston Astros, leaders in the American League Western Division. But they didn’t embarrass themselves, either. The Athletics kept fighting against crafty pitcher Zack Greinke, kept throwing sliders against one of the best lineups in Major League Baseball.

In other words, the A’s did what they do. They went about their business and played competitive ball.

Fifty miles northeast, in Napa, Oakland’s other professional sports team (for at least a few months) was ears-deep in controversy. The Great Antonio Brown Helmet Saga, an entertaining sequel to the Great Antonio Brown Frostbite Saga, was like a compost fire that looked to have been tamped down, only to reignite on an otherwise normal afternoon at training camp.

This, of course, is the Raiders’ new normal. They have attained soap opera status since the arrival of Jon Gruden. Last year, he traded the best player on the team and hired an offensive line coach with a history of violence. This year he has gone full Father Gruden’s Reform School, signing Vontaze Burfict, perhaps the most penalized player in the NFL; Richie Incognito, and I don’t even know where to begin here; and of course Brown, one of the top 10 players in football and one of the top 10 narcissists on the planet.

Gruden’s message seemed to be: Controversy? Who cares? If we can go 10-6, it doesn’t matter if our starting halfback is a chupacabra.

Other Bay Area sports teams haven’t courted conflict quite like the Raiders, but the tabloids have found them anyway.

The Giants have been undermined by their management — principal owner Charles Johnson’s donations to hatemongering political candidates, and team president Larry Baer’s all-too-public altercation with his wife, Pamela. The 49ers have become a never-ending perp walk. Aldon Smith preceded Bruce Miller, who preceded Tramaine Brock, who preceded Reuben Foster, whose toxic relationship and bad decisions presented John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan with their first crisis in Santa Clara.

And the Warriors? Hoo boy. Coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers might be saints by professional sports standards, but the melodrama that followed Kevin Durant to Oakland, and achieved warp speed last season, might have justified its own TMZ spinoff.

Through all of it, the A’s just keep plugging away. The closest they’ve come to a full-blown kerfuffle was 16 months ago, when catcher Bruce Maxwell allegedly pulled a gun on a pizza deliverywoman. He later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. I don’t mean to minimize this incident, at all. It sounds weird and scary. But Maxwell was a marginal player in Oakland, and his transgression wasn’t part of a pattern.

Beyond the Maxwell thing, what have the A’s done to make the fan base cringe? A Mark Canha bat flip? Frankie Montas’ PED suspension? Drawing up plans for a downtown gondola? It’s all pretty tepid.

“I think I can speak for everyone in here, we appreciate coming to a clubhouse where there’s not one guy that, you know, we don’t get along with,” said Chad Pinder, who played right field for the A’s Sunday. “It’s a group. It’s a team. And that’s the God’s honest truth. Like, there’s not a guy on this team that everyone doesn’t love.”