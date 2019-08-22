2019 team-by-team schedules for Empire football

August 21, 2019, 9:09PM
Updated 12 hours ago

NORTH BAY LEAGUE OAK DIVISION

ANALY TIGERS

Aug. 23, 7 p.m. at Santa Rosa

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. at Encinal (Alameda)

Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Terra Linda (San Rafael)

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. vs. El Molino

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at Piner

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Windsor

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Maria Carrillo

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. Ukiah

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Rancho Cotate

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Cardinal Newman

CARDINAL NEWMAN CARDINALS

Aug. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Fortuna (Fortuna) at Healdsburg Rec Park

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. at Sutter

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. at Placer (Auburn)

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at Liberty (Brentwood)

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Balboa (San Francisco) at Healdsburg Rec Park

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Rancho Cotate

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Ukiah

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Windsor

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Maria Carrillo

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Analy

MARIA CARRILLO PUMAS

Aug. 31, 2 p.m. at Redwood (Larkspur)

Sept. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Benicia

Sept. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Casa Grande

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at Santa Rosa

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Montgomery

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Ukiah

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Analy

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Rancho Cotate

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Cardinal Newman

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Windsor

RANCHO COTATE COUGARS

Aug. 24, 7:15 p.m. at Sacramento

Aug. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Vanden (Fairfield)

Sept. 6, 7 p.m. vs. El Cerrito

Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. at Pleasant Valley (Chico)

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at Campolindo (Moraga)

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Cardinal Newman

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Windsor

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Maria Carrillo

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Analy

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. at Ukiah

UKIAH WILDCATS

Aug. 24, 7 p.m. at Terra Linda (San Rafael)

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. vs. Kelseyville

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. vs. Santa Rosa

Sept. 14, 2 p.m. at Redwood (Larkspur)

Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. vs. Eureka

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Maria Carrillo

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Cardinal Newman

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Analy

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Windsor

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. vs. Rancho Cotate

WINDSOR JAGUARS

Aug. 23, 7 p.m. at Casa Grande

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. at Eureka

Sept. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Livermore

Sept. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Santa Rosa

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at Montgomery

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Analy

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Rancho Cotate

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Cardinal Newman

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Ukiah

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Maria Carrillo

NORTH BAY LEAGUE REDWOOD DIVISION

EL MOLINO LIONS

Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Bernard’s (Eureka)

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. vs. Sonoma Valley

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. at Lower Lake

Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Berean Christian (Walnut Creek)

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at Analy

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa

Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. at Piner

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. Healdsburg

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Montgomery

HEALDSBURG GREYHOUNDS

Aug. 24, 2 p.m. at Sir Francis Drake (San Anselmo)

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. vs. Justin-Siena

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale

Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Livermore

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at San Rafael

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. vs. St. Vincent

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Piner

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at El Molino

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Santa Rosa

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Montgomery

MONTGOMERY VIKINGS

Aug. 23, 7 p.m. at Campolindo (Moraga)

Aug. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Casa Grande

Sept. 6, 7 p.m. vs. American Canyon

Sept. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Eureka

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Windsor

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at Maria Carrillo

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Santa Rosa

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Piner

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at El Molino

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Healdsburg

PINER PROSPECTORS

Aug. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Cloverdale

Aug. 31, 2 p.m. at Novato

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. vs. Sir Francis Drake (San Anselmo)

Sept. 13, 7 p.m. at Sonoma Valley

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Analy

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Healdsburg

Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. vs. El Molino

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Montgomery

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA PANTHERS

Aug. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Analy

Aug. 30, 7 p.m. at Petaluma

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. at Ukiah

Sept. 13, 7 p.m. at Windsor

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Maria Carrillo

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. El Molino

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Montgomery

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Healdsburg

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Piner

VINE VALLEY ATHLETIC LEAGUE

CASA GRANDE GAUCHOS

Aug. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Windsor

Aug. 30, 7 p.m. at Montgomery

Sept. 6, 7 p.m. at San Marin (Novato)

Sept. 13, 7 p.m. at Maria Carrillo

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at Justin-Siena (Napa)

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at Vintage (Napa)

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Sonoma Valley

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Napa (Napa)

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at American Canyon (American Canyon)

Nov. 2, 3 p.m. vs. Petaluma

PETALUMA TROJANS

Aug. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Tamalpais

Aug. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Santa Rosa

Sept. 6, 7 p.m. at Foothill (Pleasanton)

Sept. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Del Norte (Crescent City)

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. vs. American Canyon

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Justin-Siena

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Vintage

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Sonoma Valley

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Napa

Nov. 2, 3 p.m. at Casa Grande

SONOMA VALLEY DRAGONS

Aug. 23, 3 p.m. vs. Douglas (Minden, NV)

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. at El Molino

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. at El Camino (South San Francisco)

Sept. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Piner

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Napa

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at American Canyon

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Justin-Siena

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Casa Grande

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Petaluma

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Vintage

NORTH CENTRAL LEAGUE I

CLEAR LAKE CARDINALS

Aug. 24, 2 p.m. at Ferndale

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. vs. Pierce (Arbuckle)

Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. vs. University Prep (Redding)

Sept. 20, TBA at Willits

Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Helena

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Middletown

Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. vs. Fort Bragg

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Cloverdale

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Lower Lake

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. vs. Kelseyville

CLOVERDALE EAGLES

Aug. 23, 7 p.m. at Piner

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Vincent

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. vs. Healdsburg

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at Fort Bragg

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Willits

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Lower Lake

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Kelseyville

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Clear Lake

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. at St. Helena

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Middletown

FORT BRAGG TIMBERWOLVES

Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. vs. Hoopa Valley

Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. at Durham

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Cloverdale

Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. at Lower Lake

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Kelseyville

Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. at Clear Lake

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Helena

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Middletown

Nov. 1, TBA at Willits

KELSEYVILLE KNIGHTS

Aug. 23, 7 p.m. at San Marin (Novato)

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. at Ukiah

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. vs. Fortuna

Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Helena

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Middletown

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Fort Bragg

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Cloverdale

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. Lower Lake

Oct. 25, TBA vs. Willits

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. at Clear Lake

LOWER LAKE TROJANS

Aug. 23, 6 p.m. vs. Carson (Carson City, NV)

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. vs. El Molino

Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. vs. McKinleyville

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at Middletown

Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. vs. Fort Bragg

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Cloverdale

Oct. 11, TBA at Willits

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Kelseyville

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Clear Lake

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Helena

MIDDLETOWN MUSTANGS

Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. vs. Napa

Sept. 6, 7 p.m. at Concord

Sept. 13, 7 p.m. at Moreau Catholic (Hayward)

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Lower Lake

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at Kelseyville

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Clear Lake

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at St. Helena

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Willits

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Fort Bragg

Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Cloverdale

ST. HELENA SAINTS

Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Vallejo)

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. vs. Sir Francis Drake (San Anselmo)

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. at Winters

Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. at Kelseyville

Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. at Clear Lake

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Willits

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Middletown

Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Fort Bragg

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Cloverdale

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. at Lower Lake

WILLITS WOLVERINES

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. vs. McKinleyville

Sept. 7, 2 p.m. at St. Vincent

Sept. 13, 7 p.m. at Arcata

Sept. 20, TBA vs. Clear Lake

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at Cloverdale

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at St. Helena

Oct. 11, TBA vs. Lower Lake

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Middletown

Oct. 25, TBA at Kelseyville

Nov. 1, TBA vs. Fort Bragg

FREELANCE

ST. VINCENT MUSTANGS

Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. at McKinleyville

Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale

Sept. 7, 2 p.m. vs. Willits

Sept. 14, 2 p.m. vs. San Rafael

Sept. 21, 2 p.m. vs. Burton (San Francisco)

Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at Healdsburg

Oct. 5, 7 p.m. at Morro Bay

Oct. 12, 7 p.m. at Harker (San Jose)

Oct. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Oakland Military Institute

Oct. 26, 7 p.m. vs. California School for the Deaf (Fremont)

NORTH CENTRAL LEAGUE II

CALISTOGA WILDCATS

Aug. 30, 4 p.m. at Woodside Priory (Portola Valley)

Sept. 6, 6 p.m. at Upper Lake

Sept. 13, 4 p.m. at Pinewood (Los Altos Hills)

Sept. 20, 6 p.m. vs. Point Arena

Sept. 27, 6 p.m. vs. Potter Valley

Oct. 4, 6 p.m. vs. Laytonville

Oct. 12, 1 p.m. at Branson

Oct. 18, 6 p.m. vs. Tomales

Oct. 26, TBD at Stuart Hall (San Francisco)

Nov. 1, 6 p.m. vs. Roseland Collegiate Prep

ROSELAND COLLEGIATE PREP GRIZZLIES

Sept. 7, 6 p.m. at Anzar (San Juan Bautista)

Sept. 20, 4 p.m. vs. Round Valley

Sept. 27, 6 p.m. at Laytonville

Oct. 5, 1 p.m. at Stuart Hall (San Francisco)

Oct. 12, 1 p.m. at Crystal Springs Uplands (Hillsborough)

Oct. 19, 1 p.m. at Branson

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Tomales

Nov. 1, 6 p.m. at Calistoga

TOMALES BRAVES

Sept. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Pinewood (Los Altos Hills)

Sept. 14, 1 p.m. at Crystal Springs Uplands (Hillsborough)

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Laytonville

Sept. 27, 6 p.m. at Round Valley

Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Branson

Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Stuart Hall (San Francisco)

Oct. 18, 6 p.m. at Calistoga

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Roseland Collegiate Prep

NORTH CENTRAL LEAGUE III

LAYTONVILLE WARRIORS

Sept. 6, 6 p.m. vs. Potter Valley

Sept. 13, 7 p.m. vs. South Fork

Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at Tomales

Sept. 27, 6 p.m. vs. Roseland Collegiate Prep

Oct. 4, 6 p.m. at Calistoga

Oct. 11, 6 p.m. vs. Upper Lake

Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at South Fork

Oct. 25, 6 p.m. vs. Point Arena

Nov. 2, 1 p.m. at Round Valley

POTTER VALLEY BEARCATS

Sept. 6, 6 p.m. at Laytonville

Sept. 13, 6 p.m. at Upper Lake

Sept. 27, 6 p.m. at Calistoga

Oct. 4, 6 p.m. vs. Point Arena

Oct. 11, 6 p.m. at Round Valley

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. South Fork

ROUND VALLEY MUSTANGS

Aug. 30, 6 p.m. vs. Cornerstone Christian (Antioch)

Sept. 6, 7 p.m. at South Fork

Sept. 13, 6 p.m. vs. Point Arena

Sept. 20, 4 p.m. at Roseland Collegiate Prep

Sept. 27, 6 p.m. vs. Tomales

Oct. 11, 6 p.m. vs. Potter Valley

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Upper Lake

Nov. 2, 1 p.m. vs. Laytonville

UPPER LAKE COUGARS

Aug. 24, 2 p.m. at Crystal Springs Uplands (Hillsborough)

Aug. 30, 6 p.m. vs. Virginia City

Sept. 6, 6 p.m. vs. Calistoga

Sept. 13, 6 p.m. vs. Potter Valley

Sept. 21, 1 p.m. at Stuart Hall

Oct. 4, 6 p.m. vs. South Fork

Oct. 11, 6 p.m. at Laytonville

Oct. 19, 1 p.m. at Point Arena

Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Round Valley

