2019 team-by-team schedules for Empire football
NORTH BAY LEAGUE OAK DIVISION
ANALY TIGERS
Aug. 23, 7 p.m. at Santa Rosa
Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. at Encinal (Alameda)
Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Terra Linda (San Rafael)
Sept. 20, 7 p.m. vs. El Molino
Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at Piner
Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Windsor
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Maria Carrillo
Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. vs. Ukiah
Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Rancho Cotate
Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Cardinal Newman
CARDINAL NEWMAN CARDINALS
Aug. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Fortuna (Fortuna) at Healdsburg Rec Park
Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. at Sutter
Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. at Placer (Auburn)
Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at Liberty (Brentwood)
Sept. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Balboa (San Francisco) at Healdsburg Rec Park
Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Rancho Cotate
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Ukiah
Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Windsor
Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Maria Carrillo
Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Analy
MARIA CARRILLO PUMAS
Aug. 31, 2 p.m. at Redwood (Larkspur)
Sept. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Benicia
Sept. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Casa Grande
Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at Santa Rosa
Sept. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Montgomery
Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Ukiah
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Analy
Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Rancho Cotate
Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Cardinal Newman
Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Windsor
RANCHO COTATE COUGARS
Aug. 24, 7:15 p.m. at Sacramento
Aug. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Vanden (Fairfield)
Sept. 6, 7 p.m. vs. El Cerrito
Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. at Pleasant Valley (Chico)
Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at Campolindo (Moraga)
Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Cardinal Newman
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Windsor
Oct. 18, 7 p.m. vs. Maria Carrillo
Oct. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Analy
Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. at Ukiah
UKIAH WILDCATS
Aug. 24, 7 p.m. at Terra Linda (San Rafael)
Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. vs. Kelseyville
Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. vs. Santa Rosa
Sept. 14, 2 p.m. at Redwood (Larkspur)
Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. vs. Eureka
Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs. Maria Carrillo
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at Cardinal Newman
Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Analy
Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. vs. Windsor
Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. vs. Rancho Cotate
WINDSOR JAGUARS
Aug. 23, 7 p.m. at Casa Grande
Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. at Eureka
Sept. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Livermore
Sept. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Santa Rosa
Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at Montgomery
Oct. 4, 7 p.m. vs. Analy
Oct. 11, 7 p.m. vs. Rancho Cotate
Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Cardinal Newman
Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Ukiah
Nov. 1, 7 p.m. vs. Maria Carrillo
NORTH BAY LEAGUE REDWOOD DIVISION
EL MOLINO LIONS
Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Bernard’s (Eureka)
Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. vs. Sonoma Valley
Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. at Lower Lake
Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Berean Christian (Walnut Creek)
Sept. 20, 7 p.m. at Analy
Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa
Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. at Piner